Tesla launches limited-edition surfboards

Cars, flamethrowers, giant digging machines, rocket ships, solar panels — what doesn’t Elon Musk dabble in? How about surfboards, you suggest? Well not anymore.

Tesla has announced a new zero-emission item unrelated to its core car business: It’s selling collector’s edition surfboards on its website, Electrek reports. The enthusiast site noted that the surfboard was added to Tesla’s website late Friday night. Currently the link returns a 404 error; whether this is a website error or something more is unclear. That being said, the $1,500 boards are of very limited quantity — only 200 were being made available for sale — so it is possible the boards have already sold out.

While we can’t confirm the status of the boards, a thread on the Tesla sub-reddit lends credence to the notion that they have sold out. A few users noted inconsistencies in the number of boards available right before the page went down. Given that information, it is likely that they sold out within a few hours of being announced — so hopefully you got yours before supplies dwindled down to zero.

The boards were made in collaboration with Lost Surfboards and were inspired by Tesla’s line of electric cars. And they aren’t electric hydrofoil boards or anything funky like that. Tesla describes the boards as follows:

“Designed by the Tesla Design Studio in collaboration with Lost Surfboards and Matt ‘Mayhem’ Biolos, surfboard shaper for World Surf League Championship athletes. The Limited Edition Tesla Surfboard features a mix of the same high-quality matte and gloss finishes used on all our cars. The deck is reinforced with light-weight ‘Black Dart’ carbon fiber, inspired by the interiors in our cars, and featuring tonal logos in subtle contrast gloss.”

Surfboards might seem an odd fit for a car company, but this is hardly the first time Tesla has created collector’s apparel and accessories. For example its website sells a line of clothing for men, women, and children ranging in price from about $25 to $120 for a jacket.

And how could we forget the Boring Company’s flamethrowers, which were used to raise funds and publicity for Elon Musk’s Boring Company?

As for the surfboards, they appear to be sold out, but, given how quickly Tesla went through their inventory, it’s possible they’ll make a comeback. Cowabunga?

