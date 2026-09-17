Tesla’s archrival BYD just launched an EV that goes over 300 miles and costs around $11K

Another new Chinese EV has just dropped with pricing that makes American EV pricing look way too expensive. The Chinese automaker has launched the 2027 Yuan UP Feichi Edition, sold overseas as the Atto 2, with a new version capable of traveling up to 501km, or about 311 miles, on China’s CLTC test cycle.

The refreshed lineup starts at just 74,800 yuan, roughly $11,150, while eligible Chinese buyers can push the effective entry price down to 69,800 yuan, around $10,400, with a trade-in subsidy.

Even the higher-mileage variants are reasonable

The new 501km model starts at 94,800 yuan, approximately $14,140, while a better-equipped version costs 104,800 yuan, around $15,630. Those figures are still remarkably low for an electric crossover with this much claimed range.

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The 501km figure is also based on the optimistic CLTC cycle, so don’t read it as equivalent to 311 EPA miles. The longer-range versions use a new 51.13kWh Blade Battery, compared with 32kWh and 45.12kWh packs in the 301km and 401km models. Charging from 30% to 80% takes a claimed 30 minutes.

BYD sacrificed some power to get there

Every 2027 Yuan UP now uses the same front-mounted 70kW (94hp) motor producing 180Nm of torque. Previous models were also available with a substantially stronger 130kW motor, so BYD has clearly prioritized efficiency, simplicity, and price over outright performance this time around.

For the interiors, BYD is offering a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, an 8.8-inch driver’s display, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic roof, 50W wireless charging, and BYD’s DiPilot C driver-assistance suite on selected variants. Folding the rear seats expands cargo space to 1,320 liters.

Just like always, there is no word on an official US launch, so these Chinese prices shouldn’t be treated as what the car would cost if it ever reached America. BYD’s existing European Atto 2 is also configured differently, with more power and different battery options.

Even so, a roughly $14,000 electric crossover claiming more than 300 miles is another reminder of just how aggressive China’s EV market has become.