Tesla’s electric cars get second price bump in a month

Tesla vehicles have just received a significant price bump, the second this month. However, not all versions of each model have increased in price.

For example, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus has gone up by $2,000 to $43,990, while the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD remains at $49,990, and the Tesla Model 3 Performance stays at $57,990.

As for Tesla’s Model Y vehicle, the Long Range Dual Motor has increased by $2,000 to $56,990, while the Model Y Performance stays at $61,990.

Receiving even bigger price bumps are the base Model S and Model X vehicles, which will now set you back $94,990 and $104,990 respectively, representing an increase of $5,000.

The price rises were rolled out quietly, with electric-vehicle website Electrek first to spot the changes.

Tesla, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, hasn’t offered a reason for the latest price hike.

Changes that pushed up Tesla prices in the first half of this year were attributed to “major supply chain pressure industry-wide.”

Automakers globally have been hit this year by a shortage in chips that power vehicle software. Tesla has been affected to some extent by this, though its engineers found a way to reduce the impact by rewriting software so it could work with alternative chips.

Some customers ordering a Tesla will need to be patient, too, as the shipping times are becoming longer for a number of models.

The U.S. delivery date for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is currently June 2022. An earlier date of November is showing for the Performance version, and December for the Long Range model.

The Model Y Long Range won’t ship until May 2022, while the Performance currently shows a December 2021 delivery date.

Order the Model S Long Range now and it’ll reach you in June 2022. The Model S Plaid, however, will arrive earlier, in December. Finally, the Model X Long Range is showing a September 2022 delivery date, with the Plaid version shipping in July 2022.

The latest pricing developments come as Tesla on Sunday pulled the latest version (10.3) of its driver-assistance FSD software after Musk tweeted that drivers were “seeing some issues” with it. Withdrawing version 10.3 of FSD means drivers will for now have to use version 10.2 until the bugs in the latest version have been properly squashed.

Editors' Recommendations