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Tesla’s emergency escape feature could help in a crisis, but damage could cost $25,000

A real escape hatch for real emergencies, with a repair bill that will make your eyes water.

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Tesla Supercharger
Tesla

Until now, a Tesla wouldn’t budge from Park as long as the charging cable stayed connected. Your only way out was to release the cable from the touchscreen, the Tesla app, or the button on the handle, and then wait patiently for the latch to let go.

Tesla’s latest software update changes that with a new feature called Emergency Drive Away. As the name suggests, it allows you to put your car in Drive and pull away without unplugging from the Supercharger first. It’s meant for extreme situations only, and as handy as that sounds, there’s a pretty big catch.

Who can use Emergency Drive Away?

First, your Tesla needs to be on software version 2026.38.3. Owners of Model S and Model X vehicles built before 2021 are out of luck, and for now, the feature is limited to Superchargers in the US.

Emergency Drive Away lets you shift into Drive while still plugged into a Supercharger pic.twitter.com/40GSzyP4lG

— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) October 1, 2026

Tesla is also very clear that this is a last resort. In other words, it’s not a shortcut for when you’re running late for dinner. Driving off while plugged in breaks things on both ends, harming your car and the charger, and Tesla will hit anyone who abuses the feature on purpose with extra penalties.

How much will it cost you?

When a user asked what kind of damage to expect, the answer was sobering. The exact amount varies from one Supercharger to another, but fixing the electrical and civil damage could cost as much as $25,000. Your car also has to go in for service to repair its charge port, and that visit isn’t optional.

Depends on the Supercharger, but electrical & civil cost can be up to $25k. Service visit mandatory for the chargeport. Only use in case of an emergency.

— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) October 2, 2026

Is this feature worth having?

Absolutely. It’s one of those features you hope you’ll never need. But if you ever find yourself in a situation where staying put isn’t an option, it’s comforting to know your Tesla won’t keep you tied to a charging cable. Just treat it like a fire alarm and only pull it when it’s a real emergency, because your wallet will feel the hit.

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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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