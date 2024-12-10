 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Tesla’s ‘Model Q’ to arrive in 2025 at a price under $30K, Deutsche Bank says

By
teslas model q to arrive in 2025 at a price under 30k deutsche bank says y range desktop lhd v2
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Only a short month and half ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors that outside of the just-released driverless robotaxi, a regular Tesla model priced at $25,000 would be “pointless” and “silly”.

“It would be completely at odds with what we believe,” Musk said.

Recommended Videos

Call it the art of marketing suspense, but he never said anything about a Tesla model priced under $30,000.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

And that appears to be just what’s in store for 2025, according to Deutsche Bank analysts who recently attended meetings with Travis Axelrod, head of investor relations at Tesla.

Related

“The new Tesla model [referred to as ‘Model Q’] should launch in [the first half of 2025], and will be priced under $30,000 including subsidies,” Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu wrote in a note.

That means the Model Q, if that does end up being its name, would be priced at most at $37,499 without the Biden administration’s $7,500 federal tax incentive on the purchase of a new electric vehicle.

Since the incoming Trump administration is reportedly planning to end the incentive early next year, maybe Musk wasn’t playing with words and numbers when he declined to elaborate about the price of a new affordable Tesla model.

The Tesla CEO, a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, has given his blessing to ending the incentive, saying the move would be “devastating” to Tesla competitors.

Tesla has been floating the idea of a new affordable model since at least 2020, with many expecting this model to be cheaper than the Model 3. It’s worthy of note, however, that the most basic Model 3 is currently priced at under $30,000, including incentives, on Tesla’s U.S. website.

No further details about the features of the new Model Q were given by the Deutsche Bank report, nor presumably by Tesla’s Axelrod.

At the start of the year, Reuters reported the automaker was developing a compact crossover, with production slated for 2025. In May, it was reported that this new model looked like a “slimmed-down” version of the Model Y.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
2020 Tesla Model S vs. 2020 Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3

Tesla's Model S and Model 3 are both electric and packed with cutting-edge technology. While they overlap in some areas, they're completely different cars that share very few common parts. The S is much older, considerably bigger, and a lot more expensive than the 3, which likely explains why it's outsold by its smaller sibling.

Here's how Tesla's two sedans compare on paper.

Read more
Tesla unveils $140,000 Model S Plaid that can go from 0 to 60 in under 2 seconds
Tesla Model S P100d

Tesla announced a new Model S Plaid car Tuesday that can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds and has a range of more than 520 miles.

The vehicle — which is listed for $140,000 on Tesla's website — is available to order now and will be shipped by the end of 2021.

Read more
Canadian cop chased a Tesla Model S that appeared to have no one in it
tesla model s 300 mile range 2016

Highway police in the Canadian province of Alberta chased a Tesla Model S that appeared to have no one in it. But when they eventually got to look inside, they saw two occupants apparently fast asleep, with the seats fully reclined.

The incident occurred in July, with police announcing charges on Thursday, September 17.

Read more