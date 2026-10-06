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Tesla’s new Halloween Mode turns your car into a rolling haunted house

Spooky season finally gets its own software update.

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I never thought I’d type this sentence, but your Tesla can now wear a ghost costume, virtually.

Halloween Mode, part of software update 2026.38.3, began rolling out on October 6. It basically turns the central touchscreen into a graveyard, the lights into a haunted show, and the car into what might look like a very expensive jump scare.

Halloween Mode now rolling out 🎃

This spooky update turns your Tesla into a haunted house on wheels

– Ghost costume on your car’s avatar

– Enable Trick or Treat to play spooky sounds & flicker the lights when visitors approach

– New haunting light show, wraps & lock sound

–… pic.twitter.com/9MdMOos4ok

— Tesla (@Tesla) October 6, 2026

What does Halloween Mode change on screen?

Your car’s avatar, on the touchscreen, turns into a ghost costume. Park up and the display becomes a moonlit graveyard that looks like a haunted house. Small details like the zombie hand reaching up from the soil make this update really fun. 

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Swing a door open, and a skeleton scrambles aboard. Out on the road, other cars take on a sickly green glow while pedestrians show up as strolling skeletons. Even the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) paths go purple instead of blue, a touch that some drivers might find annoying. 

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To my surprise, the Photobooth picks up Polaroid-style borders too, and wraps go black with ghosts and bats. 

Does every owner get the full haunted house?

Not quite, but the main attraction is on the outside. Flip on Trick or Treat and, once you step away, the car greets approaching visitors with creepy noises and blinking lights. It even records footage in Sentry Mode to capture people’s reactions.

A light show and lock sound join in. The app also lets you speak through the car in an eerie voice, something that sounds ridiculously fun to me. The catch, however, is hardware.

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The fullscreen graveyard needs an AMD Ryzen infotainment unit. That means that the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, and the Cybertruck should support it. Cars with older Intel Atom processors might not get the three-dimensional visuals on the screen. 

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