The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta teased in video before Detroit debut

The Volkswagen Jetta is a long-vetted staple for the makers of the People’s Car. The current sixth generation car however has admittedly begun to show its age. So to no surprise, Volkswagen just teased the all-new next-generation model.

Due for a reveal at Detroit next year and launching as a 2019 model-year car, the next-gen model will feature a completely new design, from the inside and out, evolving the Jetta into its seventh generation.

Not much is known about the incoming car. But word on the street suggests the new Jetta gets a more “coupe-like” design. This leaves us anticipating a lower and stretched roofline resembling the one found on the new Arteon, the original Passat CC’s latest replacement. We’re particularly looking forward to the new looks especially when compared to the current car’s upright profile, which is certainly beginning to feel dated.

Additionally, Jetta on sale today is built on a platform dating back to 2010 and next year, it’ll be eight years old. From age alone, the Jetta is due up for a replacement.

Because of this, Volkswagen essentially started from scratch to create the MQB platform. It launched in 2012 and currently pins a wide variety of models in Volkswagen’s portfolio, that features a transverse-mounted, front-engine placement and front-wheel drive (and optional all-wheel drive). It serves cars such as the present Audi TT, to the Volkswagen Atlas crossover SUV.

But the list doesn’t stop there as Volkswagen’s current lineup pretty much relies entirely on the MQB platform. So the story will be the same for the incoming Jetta.

The current-generation Volkswagen Jetta (2013)

The Volkswagen Jetta and Golf have always shared a lot in common ever since their conception. The Golf was essentially a hatchback version of the Jetta and vice versa. That means we should expect a similar interior design to the one found in the latest seventh-generation Golf. The Golf does share its 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-four with the soon-to-be outgoing Jetta.

But the current Jetta’s engine choices are more diverse, with the base car featuring a 1.4-liter turbocharged four with 150hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, that turbo 1.8L with 170hp and 184 lb-ft, and the top spec Golf GTI motor, the 2.0L turbo-four with 210hp and 207 lb-ft of twist. Depending on the engine, Volkswagen offers both automatic and manual cog swappers.

The new Jetta hopefully should offer a similar engine option range. We’re obviously crossing our fingers for a manual, but for the most part, automatics continue to reign more common.

The best part however, a GLI version is rumored to be in the works along with a sporty R-Line variant.