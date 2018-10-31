Digital Trends
Cars

Yikes! These cars shouldn’t bother dressing up for Halloween

Ronan Glon
By

The first thing you notice about a car isn’t its horsepower output or the size of its infotainment screen. It’s the design that stands out above all. And, while you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, many consumers are unwilling to buy a car if they consider it ugly. That’s why car companies walk a fine line every time they begin working on a new model. Some strive to maintain a degree of familiarity while others move in riskier, bolder directions with varying results.

To celebrate Halloween, we’re looking at some of the cars we’d away run from if they knocked on our door asking for gasoline-flavored AirHeads. Beauty is, of course, in the eye of the beholder, but we’d argue these designs pushed the envelope a little bit too far.

Acura ZDX (2009)

Acura ZDX front right

Automakers spend millions of dollars crashing pre-production prototypes to ensure that new models acceptably protect passengers in the event of a crash. These cars — which are essentially mechanical crash-test dummies — get crushed and recycled at the end of the development process. At Acura, one of them cleverly escaped from the scrap heap, hid in the design studio to avoid getting detected by the guards, and unexpectedly received the green light for production. The marketing department named it ZDX.

BMW X7 (2018)

2019 BMW X7

The X7 is BMW’s biggest car to date so it wears BMW’s biggest grille to date. That makes sense, right? The grille is certainly one of the SUV’s defining styling cues. We’re a little bit worried about what the X7 will look like when Paul Bunyan calls to ask for his cheese grater back, though.

Google Firefly (2014)

Google Firefly

We know, we know; Google made the Firefly to test and showcase its autonomous technology, not to win prestigious design awards in Milan. But, come on, how much more time-consuming or expensive would it have been to make it look at least semi-decent? Instead, we’ll always remember Google’s original self-driving car as a pod shaped like a vacuum cleaner attachment on four wheels. The Firefly retired and Waymo replaced it with more visually distinctive Chrysler Pacifica vans and Jaguar I-Pace SUVs.

Honda Clarity (2016)

Honda Clarity
Jeff Zurschmeide/Digital Trends

Will the person who blindfolded the Honda Clarity‘s designers please step forward? We’d like a word with you.

The Clarity’s front end looks like an Accord doing its best impression of a late-model Renault; we’ve seen the hockey stick-shaped LEDs before. It’s not a terribly original design but it’s not awfully offensive, either, though we’d shave a foot off of the front overhang if we could go back and intervene in the design process. Things get a little bit weird beyond that. When viewed from the back, the Clarity looks like it began to melt as spacemen shot it out of their saucer.

Hyundai Kona (2017)

Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition

The Hyundai Kona is the automotive equivalent of a four-year old that insists on wearing a superhero costume to the grocery store. The crossover wears its Iron Man mask all the time, everywhere it goes. Hyundai highlighted the similarities — which are likely not involuntary –with an Iron Man-themed Kona (pictured) scheduled to make its debut in 2019. We’re not kidding; this is Halloween, not April Fool’s.

Jeep Cherokee (2015)

2018 Cherokee Latitude
The original, XJ-generation Jeep Cherokee oozed a kind of endearingly rugged charm that no one could take away from it. Jeep could have channeled some of that heritage as it designed the current-generation Cherokee to deliver a competitive SUV that tugged at enthusiast’s heartstrings. Instead, it gave us a family trucklet that looked like a robotic whale staring into the sun. Polarizing doesn’t always sell, as the company found out. It ordered a major redesign for the 2019 model year that brought a brand-new front end with a less divisive look.

Lincoln MKT (2009)

2017 Lincoln MKT

Lincoln will keep making the MKT in the foreseeable future, partly because it’s popular as a hearse. How’s that for ghoulish?

The Ford-owned brand is going to great lengths to design better-looking cars and its efforts are paying off. We like the Aviator concept. You can’t tell how far Lincoln has come by looking at the MKT, though. It still wears the company’s previous design language, whose central component was the split-wing grille, and it’s shaped like something you’d seriously expect to find a flower-adorned coffin in. No wonder funeral homes love it.

McLaren Senna (2017)

2018 McLaren Senna

McLaren’s gorgeous Speedtail illustrates what’s possible when designers and engineers come together to make a car without having to worry about pesky rules and regulations. The Senna, on the other hand, shows what happens when stylists take a back seat in a development process led by the aerodynamics team. It’s a masterpiece of downforce but, holy moly, it’s not pretty to look at. Function over form, indeed.

Nissan Juke (2010)

2015 nissan juke nismo

What were they thinking? Your guess is as good as ours.

The back end of the Nissan Juke is fairly cohesive and even a little bit sporty when viewed from certain angles. The middle section of it begins to deviate from that path and the front end looks like the symptom of a serious medical condition. To Nissan’s credit, the love-it-or-hate-it design is exactly what its stylists wanted to achieve. We say mission accomplished.

In the United States, the Juke evidently crossed the border that separates polarizing and eye-catching and polarizing and off-putting. Nissan replaced it with the more conventional-looking Kicks. The Juke lives on in other markets, including Europe, and Nissan promises its replacement will turn the boldness up a notch. One of the firm’s designers described the next-generation Juke as “an urban meteor with a nasty attitude.” Brace yourselves; you can’t say we didn’t warn you.

Toyota C-HR (2016)

2018 toyota c hr first drive review firstdrive 000143
Miles Branman/Digital Trends

Toyota developed the C-HR to entice Juke owners in need of a change, so we weren’t surprised when it made its debut with a design best described as a little bit spooky. Oversized headlights accentuate its gargantuan front end. The body has so many angles and creases that it looks like it lost a battle with a sushi knife. We liked the concept car (which was sportier and more rugged) a lot more.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Volkswagen and Mobileye plan autonomous ridesharing service for Israel
Up Next

What you need to consider before buying a projector
Audi MMI Touch Infotainment
Cars

With benefits — and risks — software updates are coming to the car

Automatic over-the-air updates have been happening for years on laptops, phones, even TVs. They remain rare in the auto industry, partly because companies are afraid of opening the door to hackers, but they're slowly becoming more common.
Posted By John R. Quain
dot designated proving grounds automated vehicles route 101 california ventura highway 1200x0
Cars

Electriq-Global wants to power cars with zero-emission, water-based fuel

Australian-Israeli startup Electriq-Global claims to have developed a water-based fuel that offers zero emissions, with greater range than batteries or fuel cells, and at a lower cost to boot.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waze new audio player wants to make your commute more bearable
Mobile

Waze’s new audio player aims to make your commute more bearable

Waze is launching a new Audio Player as part of its navigation app, offering easy access to streaming services that include Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One, and TuneIn, as well as Spotify, which is already integrated.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Cars

Project Clubsport 23 shows the tuning potential of Nissan’s 370Z sports car

Debuting at SEMA 2018, the Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23 is the kind of car Nissan envisions its customers building with factory and aftermarket performance parts. The 370Z was treated to an engine swap and numerous other upgrades.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
lexus es trunk mounted wine cooler sema 2018 8
Cars

The Lexus ES 350 measures its trunk space in wine bottles, not cubic feet

One of the concepts Lexus is bringing to the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas is a 2019 ES 350 with a wine cooler built into the trunk. It's beautifully integrated with an oak floor and wine barrel inserts.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept
Cars

Burn rubber, not gasoline with Chevy’s electric eCOPO Camaro concept

The Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept is an all-electric drag racer that points toward a future of zero-emission performance. The 700-horsepower eCOPO can run the quarter mile in under 10 seconds, according to Chevy.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen I.D. Crozz concept
Cars

Volkswagen and Mobileye plan autonomous ridesharing service for Israel

Volkswagen and Mobileye plan to launching a ridesharing service in Israel using autonomous electric cars. Development work will begin in 2019, with full-scale commercialization in 2022, according to the partners.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Ford GT Carbon Series
Cars

Ford’s GT supercar goes on a carbon fiber diet to keep its performance edge

The 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series is the latest iteration of Ford's race-proven supercar. Ford claims the Carbon Series sheds unnecessary weight without sacrificing creature comforts.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Forte GT
Cars

2020 Kia Forte GT gets dash of sportiness to make daily commuting more exciting

The 2020 Kia Forte GT is a sportier version of Kia's Forte compact car, complete with a more powerful engine and available six-speed manual transmission. The GT debuts at SEMA 2018 alongside two wildly customized Fortes.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Waymo receives first permit to test fully driverless cars in California

Waymo has been given the green light by California to test fully driverless vehicles on the state's public roads. The permit is the first of its kind to be granted to an autonomous-car company in the Golden State.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Cars

Uber now offers a $15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares

Uber riders in five cities across the U.S. can now pay a monthly fee of $15 ($25 in Los Angeles) for access to cheaper fares. Called Ride Pass, the subscription service is available for UberX and UberPool.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept
Cars

Honda turned its Ridgeline truck into a larger-than-life ATV

The Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept is a Ridgeline pickup truck with the body stripped off to create the feel of an oversized side-by-side ATV. It's exactly the kind of craziness you get from the annual SEMA show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Dodge Super Charger and Hellephant V8 engine
Cars

What car wouldn’t be better with this 1,000-horsepower ‘Hellephant’ engine?

The "Hellephant" is a 1,000-horsepower Hemi V8 "crate engine" that can be dropped into any pre-1976 car. It references one of the greatest muscle car engines in history, but incorporates modern tech from Dodge's Hellcat motor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Android Auto
Mobile

From the road to your wrist, see how Android has evolved over the past 10 years

Android started out as just a mobile operating system, but 10 years in it's pretty much everywhere. Check out our round-up of all the different Android variations that have cropped up so far, and what might be coming in the future.
Posted By Rose Behar