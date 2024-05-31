 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

The Kia EV9 is being built in Georgia — making it a whole lot cheaper

By

Kia has officially kicked off production of the EV9 electric SUV in Georgia. That’s big news for a number of reasons. First, it makes the EV9 the first EV to be assembled in Georgia. Second, it means more solid jobs in the U.S. And third, it means that the well-priced electric SUV is about to get even cheaper.

The reason for the price decrease is simple — by moving production of the EV9 to Georgia from Korea, the SUV will now qualify for the federal EV tax credit, bringing the total price of the vehicle down by a hefty $7,500. It was already one of the more affordable electric SUVs, but the big rebate makes it even more enticing.

Recommended Videos

So how much will it cost in total now? If pricing for the 2025 model of the EV9 matches that of the 2024 model, it’ll start at $48,895 for the base EV9 Light RWD, after the tax credit. That’s down from $56,395, which includes a $1,495 destination fee. Most customers will probably want to upgrade to the Light Long Range RWD model, which will now cost $53,195 and brings the range to 304 miles from 230 miles, or to the Wind e-AWD model, which will now cost $57,895 and has a range of 280 miles.

Kia EV9 GT-Line Rear Three Quarters
Christian de Looper / Digital Trends

This pricing is based off of the 2024 model, and it’s entirely possible pricing could end up being a little different when the 2025 model does go on sale. Hopefully, it’ll be even cheaper considering Kia won’t have to import the car any more — but it’s more likely the list price will end up being similar to the 2024 model, before the EV tax credit.

Related

I reviewed the 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line earlier in the year and absolutely loved it. The vehicle embodies everything that I’ve appreciated about other modern Kia electric cars, including a modern and bright interior, solid tech features, and zippy performance. It also offers three rows of seating — and is one of the cheapest electric cars to do so. It could well be the family-size SUV to beat for those looking to go electric.

There are upcoming vehicles that will give the EV9 a run for its money, however. Hyundai is readying its take on the large electric SUV, and is also expected to unveil the Hyundai Ioniq 9 at some point in 2024. The Ioniq 9 will likely end up at a similar price as the EV9.

Regardless, the fact that the EV9 is getting even cheaper is excellent news for U.S. buyers. The 2025 EV9 is expected to go on sale later this year, and apart from lower pricing, it’s expected to offer the North American Charging System (NACS) charging port. Kia is also readying a superfast Kia EV9 GT trim, which will be added to the EV9 lineup for the first time in 2025. Other upgrades have yet to be revealed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
Kia EV6 GT first-drive review: putting a little more fun into EVs
Front three-quarters view of a 2023 Kia EV6 GT in a desert setting.

Kia is turning things up a notch. The EV6 is consistently lauded as one of the best EVs out there right now in its price range, sitting alongside its sister car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and cars like the Tesla Model 3. As an electric car, even the base model EV6 has some serious kick to it -- but last year, the Kia EV6 GT-Line brought things to the next level. Now, Kia is making the car even more impressive, once again, with the Kia EV6 GT.

The EV6 GT is designed to sit at the top of the EV6 lineup, with the best performance and the most impressive features. And it makes sense why Kia would be in this position. Plenty of carmakers are still unveiling their first-generation electric cars, but Kia has been working at them for years, through cars like the Soul and the Niro EV. That's not to mention the first few generations of EV6.

Read more
Kia EV6 vs. Niro EV: Why you’re better off paying more
A front three-quarter view of a white Kia Niro EV.

For the past year, the Kia EV6 has been making headline after headline, thanks to its stylish design, competitive price, spacious cabin, and superfast charging. That's been the case to the point that Kia's other EV efforts have been perhaps a little ... buried. But the company is far from stepping back from its EV efforts. It's developing new products to build out the EV line like the upcoming EV9. And it's transitioning its current lineup to at least offer an EV option -- which is exactly where the 2023 Kia Niro EV comes in.

The Niro EV is in a bit of a weird spot, thanks in large part to the EV6 itself. They're both crossover EVs that occupy a similar spot in terms of pricing, and much of the same technology in terms of infotainment and driver-assist. And because of the fact that they're both Kia EV crossovers, you might assume that it's worth saving a few grand on the Niro EV over the EV6.

Read more
2022 Kia EV6 first drive review: An EV defying expectations
Kia EV6 next to vineyard

“Whoa.” That’s the actual word that escaped my lips when I first engaged Sport mode on the EV6. It could be used to describe most of my experience with the vehicle during a first drive event, though.

Kia’s move from entry-level car maker to mid-market darling with the help of the Telluride SUV continues with its latest offering. The EV6 showcases the evolution of not only the brand, but its EV offerings. The EV6 is a larger-than-you-expect vehicle that Kia calls a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) with the space of an SUV and the driving stance of a sedan. Everything about it is more than you anticipate.

Read more