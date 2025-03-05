 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Features

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra could be the coolest EV out there right now

By

Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra just a few days ago, but already the company is showing the blazing-fast new EV to the public. In fact, I had a chance to see it in person at MWC 2025.

Boy is it a handsome car.

Recommended Videos

The SU7 Ultra is essentially a supercar version of the standard Xiaomi SU7, which was itself already an impressive offering. It starts with the design. The standard SU7 looks modern and aerodynamic, with design elements reminiscent of the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S. It’s a sedan with four doors, and while its second row isn’t necessarily the roomiest, it’s definitely comparable to other sedans. The SU7 Ultra steps up the premium look even more — making the car look kind of like a rallycar. The model we saw has a bright yellow color with black carbon fiber accents, including a large spoiler on the back. It looks even better in person than it does in the images.

Rear of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra
Christian de Looper / Digital Trends

Perhaps even more impressive is how it performs though. The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in under two seconds, which is eye-wateringly quick. It’s powered by two Xiaomi V8s electric motors and one Xiaomi V6s motor — which hit a huge 1,527 horsepower combined. When it’s time to slow down instead of speed up, you’ll be able to leverage the car’s 430-millimeter carbon fiber ceramic brake discs.

We weren’t able to get inside the car, but the basics of the interior are similar to the base SU7. It comes with enough room for five (including the driver), and at the front there’s a huge infotainment display, which is how you’ll control much of the driving experience, similar to driving a Tesla. I haven’t been able to use the software in the car in person, but by all accounts it’s modern and intuitive, easily beating legacy automakers, and matching companies like Tesla and Rivian.

Front of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra
Christian de Looper / Digital Trends

The car highlights how impressive Chinese EVs have become — yet we still can’t buy them in the U.S. It seems increasingly unlikely that will change given the geopolitical forces at play, which is a little unfortunate. It would be great for U.S. automakers to have a little more competition, especially when it comes to affordable-yet-premium electric cars. We certainly wouldn’t want American companies like Ford to go out of business, but if Ford felt a little more pressure, and developed better and cheaper EVs, that would be good for everyone.

Front seats of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra
Christian de Looper / Digital Trends

I’m certainly not saying the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is cheap though. The new Ultra variant starts at a relatively pricey 529,900 yuan, which equates to around $73,000. That’s more than double the base price of the standard Xiaomi SU7, which comes at 215,900 yuan, or around $30,000. But, the SU7 Ultra is built for those who want the best performance possible, and the base price of the standard SU7 is something to behold in the U.S. EV climate, which requires spending at least $40,000 for a decent EV.

Then there’s the fact that neither of these two vehicles is available in the U.S., and while Xiaomi has said that it would like to change that, again, it seems unlikely. In the meantime, hopefully the EV manufacturers that are available here see the writing on the wall — and seriously step up.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian de Looper is a long-time freelance writer who has covered every facet of the consumer tech and electric vehicle…
Volvo CTO Anders Bell chats its new do-it-all tech platform and future EVs
2025 Volvo EX90 front quarter view.

Volvo is at an inflection point. The company has finally launched the new Volvo EX90 -- it's long-awaited flagship electric SUV, designed to take on other premium large SUVs like the Rivian R1S. The new vehicle offers Volvo's signature Scandinavian style, but with modern features and Google's Android Automotive software.

Beyond being its first major electric SUV release, perhaps more important is the fact that the EX90 also represents the launch of Volvo's so-called Superset platform. Essentially, Superset is the Volvo-designed tech stack that is supposed to be used on all of its upcoming electric vehicles, containing all the modules and software necessary to power a built-out next-generation lineup of EVs.

Read more
Electrified buses are cleaning up urban transit, one stop at a time
An electric bus with the sun behind it.

When you hear "EV", you tend to think of a car, but the term is a big umbrella. E-bikes and scooters fall under the category as well, and so do buses. Public transit is already a fairly sustainable choice. Given the large size of bus battery packs and their pre-existing efficiency for mass transportation, does switching buses to electric appreciably lower emissions? Is it worth the work and cost of adding commercial charging infrastructure?

Our first stop in answering these questions was the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. This specialized government group supports the electrification of public transit by providing resources and technical assistance to local agencies.

Read more
Tesla reveals U.S. rollout date for its redesigned Model Y
Tesla Model Y 2025.

Tesla’s revamped Model Y is rolling out in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in March, the automaker announced on Thursday.

Among a flurry of social media posts, Tesla included a short video showcasing the freshly designed Model Y, which starts at $59,990 in the U.S.

Read more