Harley Davidson quietly stopped selling its much-anticipated and much-delayed Livewire electric motorcycle. After finally producing and delivering the $29,799 bikes to dealers just this month, the company has now found a major problem with the in-home charger that comes supplied with the bike. Enough of a problem that the company has stopped producing the bike altogether.

Without stating exactly what the problem is, or what can happen if customers continue to use the supplied charger, the company halted production and asked customers to charge their bikes exclusively at their local dealerships. The problem was found by the company during a final quality check on the charger equipment at the factory.

There is currently no information on how long production will be halted for, or when customers can charge their bikes at home again. We’ll keep you updated as the news unfolds.

The entire Livewire project has not gone well for Harley Davidson. The company’s first fully electric bike has been delayed, extensively criticized for being too expensive, and a slow seller. All this for a bike that has the expectations of saving the storied brand and bringing a younger rider to Harley.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news, obtaining a memo written by Harley Davidson’s Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kumbier and addressed to Livewire dealers. In the memo, she said, “This is disappointing for all of us.” In a statement to CNBC, the company said “We recently discovered a non-standard condition during a final quality check; stopped production and deliveries; and began additional testing and analysis, which is progressing well,” and went on to say “We are in close contact with our Livewire dealers and customers and have assured them they can continue to ride Livewire motorcycles. As usual, we’re keeping high quality as our top priority.”

