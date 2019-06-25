Digital Trends
It’s tough to buy a fully American-made car, but here’s 15 that come close

Jeff Zurschmeide
By
2019 jeep grand cherokee beach press

Every time a new car, truck, or SUV leaves its factory, that vehicle is the product of a global supply chain. From the sheet steel used to make the body to the microchips and video screens in the dashboard, dozens of suppliers obtain parts from hundreds of vendors around the world. It all comes together at the assembly line.

Once upon a time, it was easy to say whether a vehicle was American or an import, but not any more. Today, every major automaker is multi-national, or rather trans-national because the companies build cars in every major market where they are sold. Buick makes the Envision SUV in China because the company sells about four times as many of the midsize SUVs there than they do in America. Ford makes the Fusion sedan in Mexico and the Transit Connect van in Spain. Ram trucks produces the 2500/3500 HD in Mexico. However, the system works both ways. Most “imported” brands now build vehicles in the United States for domestic U.S. and international sale.

How to buy American

Against this backdrop, we’ve had to redefine what it means to buy an American-made vehicle. Cars.com recently released their annual list of the “most American” cars, trucks, and SUVs on the market in the United States.

To determine how much of a new vehicle is American-made, the American-Made Index ranked over 100 vehicles based on five factors: assembly location, parts sourcing as determined by the American Automobile Labeling Act, U.S. factory employment relative to sales, engine sourcing and transmission sourcing.

The results may surprise you.

The most American Vehicles you can buy

Of the top 15 vehicles with the most American content and labor, just six were made by “domestic” brands, and the first-place vehicle’s corporate ownership is Italian. Here’s the list:

Rank Make/Model U.S. Assembly Plant Location(s)
1 Jeep Cherokee Belvidere, Ill.
2 Honda Odyssey Lincoln, Ala.
3 Honda Ridgeline Lincoln, Ala.
4 Honda Passport Lincoln, Ala.
5 Chevrolet Corvette Bowling Green, Ky.
6 Acura MDX (excludes hybrid variants)  East Liberty, Ohio
7 Honda Pilot Lincoln, Ala.
8 Chevrolet Colorado  Wentzville, Mo.
9 GMC Canyon  Wentzville, Mo.
10 Acura RDX  East Liberty, Ohio
11 Chevrolet Camaro Lansing, Mich.
12 Toyota Avalon (excludes hybrid variants)  Georgetown, Ky.
13 Ford F-150 Claycomo, Mo., and Dearborn, Mich.
14 Honda Accord Marysville, Ohio
15 Toyota Tundra San Antonio, Texas

Does anyone care about this any more?

According to a survey conducted by cars.com, about half of Americans are concerned that the ongoing trade war will lead to new tariffs on vehicles that will raise costs. Tariffs on steel and other products are already affecting prices.

However, the same survey found that while Millennials are still buying new cars, just 24% will consider only an American manufacturer. The number rises slightly with age. The survey found that 27% of baby boomers feel that buying non-American is unpatriotic. That leaves about 75% of the buying public who are less concerned with the national origin of their vehicle.

Statistics and percentages matter to corporate sales departments, but for individuals the bottom line is simple: If you care about buying American, there’s your shopping list. It includes the best-selling vehicle in America (F-150) and some of the most popular family cars (Accord) and sports cars (Corvette, Camaro) on the road today. If you want to buy American, it’s actually easy to do.

