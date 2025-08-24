This week in EV tech: Making an EV into a Porsche

Few things in the automotive industry are more predictable than the complaints from brand loyalists that a given new model “isn’t a real Porsche.” Because it built its reputation on eccentric rear-engine cars, Porsche has had to weather an unusual amount of this complaining, from when it first experimented with front-engine models like the 924, 944, and 928, to when it switched to water cooling, and of course when it launched the Cayenne SUV over two decades ago. But this time, the purists might have a point.

The Porsche Taycan showed that an electric vehicle could be imbued with the essential Porsche character, but while it was co-developed with Audi (which got the e-tron GT out of the deal), the Taycan was intended be sporty and to sell at a higher price point — putting it more in Porsche’s wheelhouse. That’s not the case with the Macan Electric, the first Porsche based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the latest EV architecture from the Volkswagen Group.

Also a joint project between Porsche and Audi, PPE is intended for a wider variety of models to be sold in higher volumes than the J1 platform that underpins the Taycan and e-tron GT. So far that includes two Audi models and the Macan Electric, which is intended to replace Porsche’s bestselling gasoline model (it’s already done so in Europe, but the old gasoline Macan is still being sold in the U.S. for the time being). That gives Porsche less wiggle room for expensive bespoke engineering that could raise prices. So I was eager to get behind the wheel of a Macan Electric to see what’s really different from its PPE cousin, the Audi Q6 e-tron.

Looks like a Porsche, inside and out

With a base price about $15,000 higher than the Q6 e-tron, job one was to make the Macan Electric look like a Porsche, or at least something more expensive than an Audi. Brand-conscious shoppers who care mainly about the badge on the key fob will find plenty of recognizable Porsche styling cues, but thankfully the Macan also turned out to be a good-looking car. The mix of SUV proportions (the Q6 e-tron and Macan Electric are pretty much identical, dimensionally) and details like the Taycan’s rectangular headlights atop 911-style fender peaks shouldn’t work, but they give the Macan Electric an approachable, slightly goofy appearance like those older Porsche sports cars.

Inside, the Macan Electric’s interior is pure Porsche, and not just because the crest of the German city of Stuttgart is prominently placed on the steering wheel. The cabin actually feels like it was designed for driving, not selecting a new podcast while sitting in traffic. The dashboard is low and narrow, incorporating the requisite screens without obstructing visibility. The thin-rimmed steering wheel is a delight to use, and has an easy-to-reach drive-mode switch. You still get cupholders, but they’re out of the way so you won’t knock drinks over while reaching for controls.

This layout meant swapping Audi’s elaborate curved dashboard display for a more discreet 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster (shaped like the analog gauge clusters in older Porsches) and 10.9-inch central touchscreen (as in the Q6 e-tron, a front-passenger screen is also available). Porsche also uses an Android-based infotainment system with standard wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto like Audi but, again, the design choices are more driver-focused. Everything you need is in the instrument cluster which, unlike in Audi’s latest infotainment systems, still shows a map view. The main touchscreen might be further away from line of sight than in the Q6 e-tron, but it doesn’t matter.

Drives better, maintains charging performance

For the 2025 model year, Porsche is selling a single-motor rear-wheel drive Macan Electric base model, plus Macan 4, 4S, and Turbo models with dual-motor all-wheel drive. I had the Macan 4, a more basic model with no extras to compensate for any inherent weakness in the chassis tuning. This car didn’t have the optional rear-axle steering, for example, and with 382 horsepower (402 hp with temporary overboost) it was less powerful than a dual-motor Q6 e-tron, let alone the sportier SQ6 e-tron you could have for similar money.

Yet the Macan 4 Electric has the same factory-estimated zero to 60 mph time of 4.9 seconds as the Q6 e-tron, which is just a hint of what’s to come when you get behind the wheel. Perfectly-weighted and precise steering, air suspension that provided a comfortable ride while keeping the Macan Electric flat and drama-free in corners, and abundant grip made for an ideal premium-brand driving experience. The Macan Electric was fun to drive without rough edges, something that can’t be said of its Audi platform-mate. It’s hard to believe the two EVs were developed from the same parts bin.

That parts bin also provides the Macan Electric with an 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling 270-kilowatt DC fast charging that Porsche claims will get a 10%-80% charge done in 21 minutes. Starting at 25% battery capacity, the Macan was also able to recover 117 miles in 10 minutes of charging, making quick road-trip stops possible. That’s assuming you can find suitably powerful 350-kW fast chargers. Porsche will add Tesla Supercharger access in the near future, with adapters for the Macan’s Combined Charging Standard (CCS) port, but it anticipates slower charging at those ubiquitous stations. A standard 11-kW onboard AC charger can complete a full charge in 11.5 hours, according to Porsche.

All Macan models have a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack (with 94 kWh of usable capacity) as the Q6 e-tron. The base rear-wheel drive model is rated at 315 miles, just six miles less than a rear-wheel drive Q6 e-tron, while the Macan 4’s 308-mile rating is just one mile less than the equivalent version of the Audi. Average energy consumption of 3.1 miles per kilowatt hour over a week of driving in mixed conditions was a good indication that these numbers will be achievable in the real world.

Worth the price?

Pricing starts at $79,995 for the rear-wheel drive base model, which is well above the Audi. The dual-motor Macan 4 bumps the price to $83,595, and because this is Porsche, a healthy list of optional extras left this test car with a $94,855 sticker price. This is at least a good place to stop though. The Macan 4S Electric and Macan Turbo Electric are faster, but range dips below 300 miles as the price goes up.

That the Macan 4 vastly improves on the driving dynamics of the Q6 e-tron while offering similar charging performance and efficiency makes for a great package. Those that simply want a prestige nameplate will find an EV that’s easy to live with, while those who buy into the Porsche mythos won’t be disappointed by the driving experience. If the Audi is drip coffee, this is a handcrafted cappuccino.

