Digital Trends
Cars

Toyota and Subaru are expecting again, but this time it’s not a sports car

Ronan Glon
By
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid review
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends

In the early 2010s, Toyota and Subaru joined forces to develop a pair of nearly identical, rear-wheel drive coupes named 86 and BRZ, respectively. As 2020 approaches, the two automakers announced another round of collaboration, but this time it won’t spawn an enthusiast-friendly sports car. They’re working on a platform that will underpin electric cars, including an SUV that each brand will sell its own version of.

The tie-up will leverage Toyota’s expertise in electrified powertrains, and Subaru’s expertise in making all-wheel drive systems. The yet-unnamed architecture will form the substructure of midsize and large passenger vehicles, according to a statement released by Toyota, so don’t expect to see a city car like the Yaris made on it. Instead, it will serve as the foundation for models in the vein of the Toyota Camry and the Subaru Outback.

Neither party revealed precisely what it plans to build on the architecture, but they announced the co-development of a battery-powered crossover from which each brand will get their own variant. It’s too early to tell whether Subaru’s model will be identical to Toyota’s; stylists may choose to avoid blatant badge-engineering to create a more unique product. What’s certain is that the two cars will share almost every component under the sheet metal, including the aforementioned platform. Technical details like the size of the battery pack, and the driving range it will deliver, remain under wraps because the project is still at the embryonic stage.

We don’t expect to see the models until the early 2020s at the earliest. Looking ahead, the jointly-developed platform will be flexible enough to underpin sedans, crossovers, SUVs, plus what Toyota referred to as “derivative vehicle models.”

“Both Subaru and Toyota believe that it is necessary to pursue a business model that goes beyond convention, crossing over industrial boundaries together with various types of other entities that share their aspirations,” Toyota affirmed. The brand will presumably reveal the other entities it hopes to work with in the coming months.

Toyota owns a 16.8% stake in Subaru, and the two have collaborated on electrified powertrains in the past. Subaru’s first series-produced plug-in hybrid model, the Crosstrek Hybrid (pictured), uses hardware and software borrowed from the Toyota Prius. But while alliances are nothing new in the automotive industry, the announcement again proves that developing components for electric cars is considerably more expensive than designing a four-cylinder engine. That’s why automakers from all over the automotive spectrum are increasingly setting aside their differences to save money.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

AT&T's WarnerMedia streaming service will cost a flat $17 a month
first car with touchscreen infotainment buick riviera feat
Cars

Buick launched the first in-car touchscreen when the NES was still cutting edge

While it looks like the smartphone had a formative influence on the in-car touchscreen, it's actually the other way around. Buick released the first series-produced car with a touchscreen-based infotainment system back in 1986.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Ford Escape
Cars

Ford says it puts 250 bottles’ worth of recycled plastic in the average new car

Ford claims to use 1.2 billion recycled plastic bottles every year, an average of 250 bottles per car. The plastic is used to make underbody shields and wheel liners for Ford cars and trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volvo and POC car-bike helmet crash test
Cars

Volvo is crash-testing bike helmets against cars to improve cyclist safety

Volvo and safety gear manufacturer POC have developed car-bike helmet crash tests in an effort to better protect cyclists in collisions with vehicles. The two Swedish companies claim this is a world first.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Jeep JT Scrambler concept
Cars

Let’s take a moment to marvel at how incredibly high-tech modern car tires are

When you think about it, an ordinary car tire is an amazing piece of work. It’s soft enough that you can leave a mark in it with your fingernail, but it lasts 20,000 to 50,000 miles on your car
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
BMW Concept iX3
Cars

BMW and Jaguar-Land Rover set aside their differences to develop new EVs

BMW and Jaguar-Land Rover will set aside their differences to jointly develop components for EVs. The partnership will focus on motors, and the two companies made no mention of joining forces to design batteries or other parts.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 BMW M8
Cars

With up to 617 hp on tap, the 2020 M8 is BMW’s new performance flagship

The 2020 BMW M8 is finally here after numerous teases. The sportiest version of BMW's big coupe and convertible packs a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, and the M5's trick all-wheel-drive system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Sportsmobile Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper van
Cars

Outdoorsy lets you buy a fully equipped camper van with just a few clicks

Outdoorsy is launching a new online platform to sell complete camper vans. The company will start with Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris vans with conversion work done by Sportsmobile.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bird cruiser ebike coming this summer 3
Cars

Bird Cruiser ebike, coming this summer, adds to urban micro-mobility alternatives

Santa Monica-based Bird, the micro-mobility escooter sharing company, has announced a new ride. Bird added the Bird Cruiser ebike to its shared vehicle fleet. The Cruiser is an exclusive ebike designed for Bird by an unnamed California…
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Audi A6 Allroad
Cars

2020 Audi A6 Allroad gets new off-road tech, but still isn’t coming to the U.S.

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad is a lifted station wagon that boasts some off-road tech, but don't expect it in U.S. showrooms. Audi will likely stick with the smaller A4 Allroad in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
the current state of autonomous vehicles cadillac s super cruise system
Cars

Cadillac’s Super Cruise system adds 70,000 miles of compatible highway

Cadillac's Super Cruise driver-assist system will soon work on more stretches of highway. Cadillac is adding 70,000 miles of Super Cruise-compatible divided highways in the United States and Canada.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
5g c 2vx guide traffic save lives v2x highway
Cars

Ford says its future V2X-equipped cars will talk to pedestrians, infrastructure

Ford plans to add V2X communications to tech every car and truck it sells in the United States by 2022, but first it has to solve some problems. Interoperability with other communications tech will be a major hurdle, according to Ford.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Renault Twingo
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler suddenly withdraws industry-rattling merger proposal with Renault

Fiat-Chrysler's search for a merger partner continues. The company sent Renault a merger proposal that outlined how to group the two companies plus all of their brands and businesses under the same roof, but it suddenly withdrew its offer.
Posted By Ronan Glon
external side airbag system deploys pre crash zf
Cars

Check out this external side airbag system that deploys before you crash

ZF has shown off an external side airbag capable of deploying before an impact occurs. The company says the pre-crash technology has the potential to save lives and reduce injury severity among the car’s occupants by up to 40%.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
gordon murray returns to car design with t50 supercar t 50
Cars

Legendary designer Gordon Murray is back with another analog supercar

McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray is back with what he calls the F1's spiritual successor. The T.50 aims to combine modern technology with old-school analog feel. But that combination will cost a cool $2.5 million.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein