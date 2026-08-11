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Over 500,000 Toyota Camrys recalled over a blank digital dashboard

The display fault can prevent drivers from seeing important safety warnings and indicators.

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Toyota Camry 2026 interiors dashboard featured
Toyota

Remember when everyone said some things are better left analog? Well, digital dashboards are now making a pretty convincing case. According to NHTSA documents, Toyota is recalling 508,354 Camry Hybrids in the US after discovering that the digital instrument cluster can go blank and hide critical information. The issue affects certain 2025 and 2026 Camry models, although the fix is thankfully less dramatic: Toyota says a software update should sort it out.

It’s more than just a blank screen

The problem affects Camrys equipped with a 7-inch digital combination meter. Under certain conditions, the display may remain blank when the vehicle is started, preventing drivers from seeing important information such as warning indicators, seat-belt reminders, turn signals and hazard-light status.

Toyota-Camry-2026-interiors-dashboard
Toyota

That creates a genuine safety concern. A driver could miss a warning that would normally appear on the instrument cluster, while other motorists may also be unable to tell when the Camry is signaling a turn or warning of a hazard. NHTSA says the malfunction therefore increases the risk of a crash or injury.

The fix shouldn’t be too painful

Fortunately, affected owners won’t need a new dashboard. Toyota plans to fix the issue with a free software update at authorized dealerships, with US recall notices expected to start arriving on September 21. The wider recall affects around 655,000 Camrys globally, including vehicles built between December 2023 and July 2026 in the US, Japan and Thailand.

Toyota Camry 2026 featured
Toyota

The recall also highlights a growing issue with modern cars: digital dashboards are essentially computers, and software problems can affect information drivers rely on for safety. In this case, a software update should resolve the fault, but a blank screen can still mean missing warnings and indicators at a crucial moment.

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For affected Camry owners, the fix is fairly simple: check the recall status and get the update installed when contacted by Toyota. It may only take a software update to fix the problem, but the recall is a useful reminder that when the dashboard becomes a computer, a software bug can become a safety issue.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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