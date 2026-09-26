Toyota’s 2028 Corolla could bring gas, hybrid, PHEV and EV powertrains

Toyota is preparing a major overhaul of one of its most familiar nameplates, with the next-generation Corolla expected to arrive for the 2028 model year with a new platform, sharper styling and a much wider choice of powertrains. The lineup is expected to include petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions, giving buyers several ways to choose their next Corolla.

The Corolla has sold more than 57 million units worldwide since 1966, making it one of the best-selling vehicles ever. Toyota previewed the next-generation design in concept form at the Japan Mobility Show, where CEO Koji Sato outlined the company’s plan to evolve the nameplate across different power sources.

A new Corolla is coming with more than one way to power it

The next Corolla is expected to use a heavily revised version of Toyota’s TNGA-C architecture. The new platform is being designed to accommodate everything from a conventional gas engine to a battery-electric powertrain. That approach means Toyota does not have to turn the entire Corolla family electric at once.

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The hybrid version is expected to use a new 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, producing around 134 horsepower combined. According to Toyota engineers cited by Car and Driver, the new hybrid system could be 10 to 20 percent more efficient than the current setup. An all-wheel-drive version with an additional rear electric motor is also possible.

For buyers who still want a conventional engine, Toyota is expected to retain a gas-only Corolla. The company could use a turbocharged version of the new 1.5-liter engine, although a revised 2.0-liter four-cylinder remains another possibility.

The bigger change comes with the arrival of the first Corolla plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models. The PHEV is expected to feature a larger battery and provide more electric driving range, although Toyota has not released detailed specifications. The electric Corolla could be offered with single- or dual-motor configurations and at least 250 miles of range, but its availability in the US remains uncertain.

Sharper design, modern cabin and a new challenge for sedans

The powertrain changes are only part of the transformation. Toyota’s concept preview points toward a much sharper exterior design, while the production car is expected to retain much of that dramatic styling. Inside, the next Corolla is expected to get a more modern cabin with a more open layout, larger displays and simplified controls.

That redesign comes at an important time for the Corolla. In the US, it was Toyota’s fourth-best-selling model in 2025, with 248,088 sales, but compact sedans face growing pressure from small SUVs and established rivals such as the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Nissan Sentra.

The US market could be where the electric Corolla gets most interesting. If Toyota can keep the EV close to the estimated $30,000 price point, it would sit near the bottom end of today’s new-EV market. The 2026 Nissan Leaf starts at $29,990, Chevrolet’s Bolt starts at $27,600 and the Equinox EV starts at $34,995. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 starts at an estimated $35,000, while Ford’s Mustang Mach-E begins at $37,795.

But price alone may not determine whether the Corolla EV works. US consumers have increasingly gravitated toward SUVs, while the Corolla remains a compact sedan. Toyota’s decision to offer gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric versions could therefore allow the company to keep the nameplate relevant across different buyer preferences instead of betting everything on EV adoption. The bigger question is whether the electric Corolla actually comes to the US. That remains unconfirmed, and Toyota is expected to reveal more as the 2028 model approaches.

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