Digital Trends
Cars

Two small planes separately landed on highways in Southern California

Ronan Glon
By

It has been an unusual week for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Officers responded to two separate incidents involving small planes landing on a busy freeway in the southern part of the state. Both pilots walked away from their respective aircrafts without causing or sustaining injuries.

The first incident was filmed by a quick-thinking, smartphone-wielding motorist traveling westbound on Interstate 8 in the San Diego area (warning: the video above contains NSFW language). Footage shows traffic moving at a relatively normal pace until a small, single-engined Piper Cherokee airplane appeared from the sky and aimed for a gap in between moving cars.

We can think of a million reasons why a situation like this would end in a fiery — and potentially deadly — way, but it didn’t. 25-year-old pilot Ryan Muno safely brought the plane down in traffic and came to a full stop without hitting anything or anyone. Though evidently broken, the plane is intact and could theoretically fly again once repaired.

“The instructor took over the controls of the plane. He stated he knew they weren’t going to make it to the airport, so his next course of action was to take it down the interstate,” CHP officer Travis Gallows told ABC 10 News. “For them to make that landing, and have nobody else involved in it, it’s pretty much a miracle,” he added.

1 of 2
two planes land on ca freeway in separate incidents abc7 plane crash la 1
ABC7
two planes land on ca freeway in separate incidents abc7 plane crash la 2
ABC7

The second incident took place in the Los Angeles area on October 23, and this time the landing wasn’t as smooth. The pilot, 43-year-old Robert Sandberg, was participating in a training exercise in a North American AT-6 made in the 1940s. The plane wore the livery of the German Air Force but it was American-owned and operated. According to ABC 7, Sandberg experienced an unspecified engine problem shortly after leaving the Van Nuys Airport.

“I picked a spot on the freeway, where I knew there was a big section of cars that weren’t there, but the engine completely failed. Fortunately, I was able to not hurt anybody – other than the airplane,” the pilot told ABC 7 shortly after the accident. He landed on the 101 freeway but couldn’t stop and ended up crashing into the center median. Motorists who witnessed the crash helped Sandberg escape the wreckage before the small, single-engine plane burned to the ground, leaving only the wings and the nose. CHP shut down the freeway in both directions to let crews clean up 90 gallons of jet fuel from the roadway and take what was left of the plane to a hangar so that investigators can determine the cause of the crash.

Don't Miss

Wirelessly charging an EV in 15 minutes sounds crazy, but it's getting closer
Up Next

Quicker, sharper, and meaner: Audi rejuvenates the R8 for 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet kupol helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I.-powered cat toys, wallets, food containers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo live
Cars

Adventurous and electric, Porsche’s second electric car will fill a new niche

Porsche surprised us at the Geneva Auto Show with an electric station wagon named Mission E Cross Turismo. Though it's a concept car, it could become a production model after the Mission E sedan arrives in showrooms.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford Mustang mystery teaser
Cars

Mustang-like and electrified. What did Ford just show a preview of?

Ford briefly flashed an enigmatic new model in a minute-long commercial starring Bryan Cranston. Its front end borrows styling cues from the 2019 Mustang, but it doesn't have a grille and its emblem is back-lit.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla drops full self driving option autopilot
Cars

Tesla drops Full Self-Driving option from online configurator to spare ‘confusion’

Tesla no longer offers a Full Self-Driving (FSD) option for Models S, X, and 3 in the company's online configuration tool. CEO Elon Musk said the FSD option caused confusion. Its software validation and regulatory approval could take years.
Posted By Bruce Brown
addison lee oxbotica autonomous vehicles london fleet tech 801x450
Cars

U.K. on-demand car service plans autonomous vehicles in London by 2021

U.K.-based Addison Lee and Oxbotica allied to serve the connected and autonomous vehicle services market. Addison Lee is an established executive car service and Oxbotica develops self-driving car systems and fleet management software.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best dash cams
Cars

Protect yourself (and maybe capture something crazy) with our favorite dash cams

Dashboard cameras can assist drivers in car accident claims, settle speeding ticket disputes, and even catch glimpses of incoming meteors, among other things. Here, we've compiled a list of the most noteworthy offerings available.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
2019 Fiat 500 Abarth
Product Review

Fiat’s revised 500 Abarth is an Italian thrill ride anyone can afford

We head to Streets of Willow with Fiat’s performance-tuned 500 to see what this diminutive hot hatch can do.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Drive.ai Texas image
Cars

Drive.ai's free on-demand self-driving car service is now available in Frisco

After deploying its self-driving shuttles in Frisco, California-based start-up Drive.ai is launching a second pilot program in Arlington. Riding in a shuttle -- which operates in a geo-fenced area -- is free.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Ronan Glon
Ford self-driving car in Washington, D.C.
Cars

Ford’s self-driving cars hit the streets of the nation’s capital

Ford is deploying self-driving cars in Washington, D.C. to demonstrate their capabilities to lawmakers and ordinary citizens alike. The automaker plans to launch a production autonomous car in 2021.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
worlds first drone equipped motorcycle has a space for the spark ural air
Emerging Tech

World’s first drone-equipped motorcycle features a special space for the Spark

If your sidecar is missing a drone or your drone a sidecar, then check out how the two machines have been brought together in this unique design from Ural Motorcycles. Only 40 have been made, though that may turn out to be enough.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
electric vehicle wireless charging 120kw ev
Cars

Wirelessly charging an EV in 15 minutes sounds crazy, but it’s getting closer

Researchers at the Department of Energy want you to be able to wirelessly charge your electric vehicle in just 15 minutes. And they've recently passed a major milestone on the journey to that goal.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
abarth shows one of a kind fiat 500 with scorpion skin paint glow v3 1l srgb 1800x1013px
Cars

This glow-in-the-dark, scorpion-skinned Fiat 500 Abarth helps fight cancer

Fiat's Abarth division has teamed up with a Dutch artist to create a one-of-a-kind 500 painted with pieces of scorpion skin. Rest assured that no scorpions were harmed to create this hot hatch; a scorpion molts 16 times in its life.
Posted By Ronan Glon
transdev autonomous school buses shut down by nhtsa
Cars

Transdev ordered to stop using self-driving shuttles as school buses

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has intervened and shut down operations of Transdev's autonomous school bus project in Florida, calling the project "unlawful."
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Volkswagen Vizzion Concept live
Cars

How VW plans to leave its dirty diesel past behind with its own EV charging network

We sat down with VW of America’s CEO, Hinrich J. Woebcken, who explains how the company plans to support its new line of electric vehicles with a factory-backed charging network in collaboration with start-up Electrify America.
Posted By Chris Chin