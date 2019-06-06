Digital Trends
Cars

Uber’s new helicopter service lets riders smile wryly at the gridlock below

Trevor Mogg
By
uber copter is a new on demand flight service between nyc and jfk
Uber

Uber’s ridesharing service started with cars. Later it added electric bikes and scooters. And now comes a helicopter.

Yes, Uber is adding a helicopter service to its fleet of vehicles, though admittedly its routing options and availability won’t quite be on par with its current offerings.

Uber Copter — yes, that’s its official name — will fly the eight-minute route between New York City’s Lower Manhattan and JFK Airport, with Uber cars at each end completing the trip, the NY Times reported. Uber claims the entire journey, door to door, will take around 30 minutes, saving you up to an hour if you were to drive the whole way, depending on traffic conditions.

The service takes flight on July 9 and costs between $200 and $225 per person, roughly three times what a regular Uber ride or similar taxi service would cost. But if you factor in the reduced travel time and the fun of seeing New York City (and all of those traffic jams) from up high, it starts to sound like a price worth paying.

An Uber Copter trip can be booked on demand via the app, or up to five days in advance, with trips initially offered on weekdays during the afternoon rush hour. Passengers can take with them one carry-on item and a larger bag weighing up to 40 pounds (18 kg).

Take note, though, Uber Copter is only available to Platinum and Diamond members of Uber’s rewards program, in other words, it’s aimed at folks who already spend much of their lives inside an Uber car or ordering from Uber Eats. Or both.

While Uber has dabbled in helicopter rides before, this latest effort looks like a far more serious attempt at a permanent service, though still a far cry from its slick flying-taxi idea that it believes has the potential to revolutionize urban air transportation.

Commenting on the imminent launch of the Uber Copter service, Eric Allison, the person leading the company’s aviation interests, told the NY Times: “This is a trip that so many travelers make … and we see an opportunity to save them a huge amount of time on it.”

Allison said the plan is to eventually take Uber Copter “to more Uber customers and to other cities,” adding, “But we want to do it right.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
watch amazons all new delivery drone zipping through the sky amazon prime air 2019
Emerging Tech

Watch Amazon’s all-new delivery drone zipping through the sky

Amazon has taken the wraps off its newly-designed delivery drone. Packed with advanced safety features, the company made the bold claim that it may be just a few months from launching a delivery service using the flying machine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber eats redesigned app lets you track your order with cute graphics
Smart Home

Uber puts Eats back into its ridesharing app to tempt you to order more meals

Uber has added the ability to order from Uber Eats via its main ridesharing app in a bid to boost meal orders. The move comes as Uber continues with the rapid expansion of its meal-delivery service to new markets globally.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Aptiv-Lyft self-driving car demonstration
Cars

Lyft’s robo-taxis have made more than 50,000 rides in Las Vegas

Lyft has announced that it has now provided over 50,000 automated rides to paying passengers in Las Vegas a year after it launched the service with vehicle technology company Aptiv.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
michelin and gm aim to bring airless tires passenger cars by 2024 prototype tire testing at milford
Cars

No more flats: Michelin and GM to bring airless tires to passenger cars by 2024

Michelin is getting ready to test its airless tire on GM vehicles with the aim of bringing them to passenger cars by 2024. Years in development, the airless tire would eliminate flats, reduce waste, and make cars more efficient.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
BMW Concept iX3
Cars

BMW and Jaguar-Land Rover set aside their differences to develop new EVs

BMW and Jaguar-Land Rover will set aside their differences to jointly develop components for EVs. The partnership will focus on motors, and the two companies made no mention of joining forces to design batteries or other parts.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 BMW M8
Cars

With up to 617 hp on tap, the 2020 M8 is BMW’s new performance flagship

The 2020 BMW M8 is finally here after numerous teases. The sportiest version of BMW's big coupe and convertible packs a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, and the M5's trick all-wheel-drive system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Sportsmobile Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper van
Cars

Outdoorsy lets you buy a fully equipped camper van with just a few clicks

Outdoorsy is launching a new online platform to sell complete camper vans. The company will start with Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris vans with conversion work done by Sportsmobile.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bird cruiser ebike coming this summer 3
Cars

Bird Cruiser ebike, coming this summer, adds to urban micro-mobility alternatives

Santa Monica-based Bird, the micro-mobility escooter sharing company, has announced a new ride. Bird added the Bird Cruiser ebike to its shared vehicle fleet. The Cruiser is an exclusive ebike designed for Bird by an unnamed California…
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Audi A6 Allroad
Cars

2020 Audi A6 Allroad gets new off-road tech, but still isn’t coming to the U.S.

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad is a lifted station wagon that boasts some off-road tech, but don't expect it in U.S. showrooms. Audi will likely stick with the smaller A4 Allroad in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
the current state of autonomous vehicles cadillac s super cruise system
Cars

Cadillac’s Super Cruise system adds 70,000 miles of compatible highway

Cadillac's Super Cruise driver-assist system will soon work on more stretches of highway. Cadillac is adding 70,000 miles of Super Cruise-compatible divided highways in the United States and Canada.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
5g c 2vx guide traffic save lives v2x highway
Cars

Ford says its future V2X-equipped cars will talk to pedestrians, infrastructure

Ford plans to add V2X communications to tech every car and truck it sells in the United States by 2022, but first it has to solve some problems. Interoperability with other communications tech will be a major hurdle, according to Ford.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Renault Twingo
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler suddenly withdraws industry-rattling merger proposal with Renault

Fiat-Chrysler's search for a merger partner continues. The company sent Renault a merger proposal that outlined how to group the two companies plus all of their brands and businesses under the same roof, but it suddenly withdrew its offer.
Posted By Ronan Glon
external side airbag system deploys pre crash zf
Cars

Check out this external side airbag system that deploys before you crash

ZF has shown off an external side airbag capable of deploying before an impact occurs. The company says the pre-crash technology has the potential to save lives and reduce injury severity among the car’s occupants by up to 40%.
Posted By Trevor Mogg