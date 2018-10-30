Digital Trends
Cars

Uber now offers a $15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares

Trevor Mogg
By

Uber has launched a subscription service that gives riders exclusive access to “consistent, low prices” for a monthly fee.

It appears to be an effort by Uber to boost loyalty among riders and discourage them from hopping between different ridesharing services.

Ride Pass is available for UberX and UberPool trips in Austin, Orlando, Denver, and Miami for $14.99 a month, and Los Angeles for $24.99 a month. The higher fee for Los Angeles is because folks there will soon get free access to Uber’s ebikes and scooters, too, as part of the package.

The service, which aims to offer savings of up to 15 percent for each ride, bases its prices on data for similar routes made previously and will be unaffected by surge pricing — a big annoyance for many Uber riders.

“One thing we hear a lot from riders is that changes in price — however small—can make it tough to plan their day with Uber,” Dan Bilen, product manager at Uber, wrote in a post announcing Ride Pass. “The daily commute is a classic example, and it goes something like this: you pay one low price for the ride to work, only to find the ride back home is a different story. You’re frustrated, and from that moment on you might think twice about leaving the car at home.”

Bilen said Ride Pass aims to make Uber “a reliable alternative to driving yourself — an affordable option people can use for their everyday transportation needs.”

You can sign up for Ride Pass through the Uber app, and with each ride you’ll be able to track the savings you’re making over the regular rates — to make sure it’s worth it.

This isn’t the first time Uber has experimented with subscriptions plans, with Uber Plus in 2016 offering a variation of Ride Pass in selected cities.

Meanwhile, Lyft — Uber’s main ridesharing rival in the U.S. — made its subscription-based “All-Access Plan” available nationwide from this month.

Lyft’s offering charges $299 a month for 30 rides that cost up to $15 each — if a single ride costs more than $15, you simply pay the difference, and if you take more than 30 rides, Lyft promises to discount each ride fee by 5 percent.

Both Uber’s Ride Pass and Lyft’s All-Access Plan aren’t guaranteed to save you money, but there’s certainly potential for those who use ridesharing services on a regular basis.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Burn rubber, not gasoline with Chevy's electric eCOPO Camaro concept
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
sling tv
Home Theater

Sling TV expands its programming with new à la carte channel options

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now there are more channels and more packages to chose from, with prices to match, and more is being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Kris Wouk
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue adds more local channels, bringing the total to over 600

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
Hulu logo
Home Theater

Hulu adds ABC, CBSN, Cheddar news channels ahead of midterm elections

Hulu with Live TV is a different take on a live TV streaming service, directly integrating live TV into the Hulu app you already know and perhaps love. We've put together a guide with everything you need to know about the service.
Posted By Kris Wouk
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
Audi MMI Touch Infotainment
Cars

With benefits — and risks — software updates are coming to the car

Automatic over-the-air updates have been happening for years on laptops, phones, even TVs. They remain rare in the auto industry, partly because companies are afraid of opening the door to hackers, but they're slowly becoming more common.
Posted By John R. Quain
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
Cars

This 2019 Ford Edge ST camera car is ready to capture all the action

A 2019 Ford Edge ST was transformed into a camera car for Hollywood films by specialist firm Pursuit Systems. The matte-black crossover sports a roof-mounted rig that can house a remote-control camera.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche Project Gold
Cars

Porsche’s stunning 1990s throwback sold for much more than anyone expected

Porsche is celebrating its 70th birthday by building a stunning, one-of-a-kind 911 called Project Gold. It started life as a 993-generation 911 from the 1990s and underwent a full restoration that includes a variety of improvements.
Posted By Ronan Glon
dot designated proving grounds automated vehicles route 101 california ventura highway 1200x0
Cars

Electriq-Global wants to power cars with zero-emission, water-based fuel

Australian-Israeli startup Electriq-Global claims to have developed a water-based fuel that offers zero emissions, with greater range than batteries or fuel cells, and at a lower cost to boot.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waze new audio player wants to make your commute more bearable
Mobile

Waze’s new audio player aims to make your commute more bearable

Waze is launching a new Audio Player as part of its navigation app, offering easy access to streaming services that include Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One, and TuneIn, as well as Spotify, which is already integrated.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Cars

Project Clubsport 23 shows the tuning potential of Nissan’s 370Z sports car

Debuting at SEMA 2018, the Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23 is the kind of car Nissan envisions its customers building with factory and aftermarket performance parts. The 370Z was treated to an engine swap and numerous other upgrades.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
lexus es trunk mounted wine cooler sema 2018 8
Cars

The Lexus ES 350 measures its trunk space in wine bottles, not cubic feet

One of the concepts Lexus is bringing to the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas is a 2019 ES 350 with a wine cooler built into the trunk. It's beautifully integrated with an oak floor and wine barrel inserts.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept
Cars

Burn rubber, not gasoline with Chevy’s electric eCOPO Camaro concept

The Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept is an all-electric drag racer that points toward a future of zero-emission performance. The 700-horsepower eCOPO can run the quarter mile in under 10 seconds, according to Chevy.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein