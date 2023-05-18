 Skip to main content
Upway launches one of the best marketplaces for certified e-bikes, new or not

Briley Kenney
By
Man holding ebike from Upway in a field, lifestyle image.

This content was produced in partnership with Upway.

It wasn’t too long ago that e-bikes were a rare sight, but all of that has changed, and rightfully so. Electric bikes are all over the road these days, and there are many brands either venturing into the technology, to launch their own versions of the sustainable transportation option or reiterating existing and traditional designs. From Aventon to Schwinn, or RadPower to Momentum, with so many opportunities, the prevailing question is, where do you go to find the best deals and the best information about these brands and their e-bike models? The answer is Upway, the number one certified electric bike provider and an official partner to many of the aforementioned brands.

What is Upway, exactly? It’s a marketplace, specializing in e-bikes, featuring an inventory that’s sourced from some of the best brands in the world. There are American brands — like Specialized, Cannondale, and RadPower — and European brands — like Riese, Muller, and VanMoof. The best part is the discounts, offering up to 60% off retail, for a plethora of brands. Upway is on a mission to make sustainable mobility affordable for everyone. It’s also one of the best places to go for a new or pre-owned e-bike, and here’s why:

New or pre-owned: Choose what works for you

Specialized red ebike from Upway marketplace on display.

Upway carries both new and pre-owned e-bikes on their website, which also means, yes, if you have a bike to sell, you can do so through the same place. They’ll buy your used bikes if you want to uprade, or even if you just want to sell e-bikes that you don’t use anymore. It’s easy to do too. Just describe the condition of the bike and its history, snap some photos, and provide the information through Upway’s site, and you’ll get a quote 24 to 48 hours later.

As for bikes you order, they’re delivered directly to your doorstep within two to five business days, in the U.S., so you never have to venture out to find the right bike for you — or your family. It comes ready to ride too, so no need to assemble the bike beforehand. Just unpack and go.

There are a ton of different styles available to choose from too, including:

  • Cargo bikes
  • City or hybrid bikes
  • Folding bikes
  • Mountain bikes
  • Road bikes

Perhaps, one of the more valuable resources that Upway offers is a series of guides, like its purchasing guide that explains how to choose bikes based on features and functionality. For example, what battery, motor, or specifications should you be looking for? Every bike is different, but if you can nail down what features are most important, and how you’ll be using your e-bike, you stand a better chance of finding the ideal option for you. Upway has you covered there via its informative blog, which offers guides on the different types of e-bikes, how to take care of your new bike(s), and much more.

But if you’re like us, you’re a little more curious about its e-bike inventory and what kinds of certified bikes are in store.

What is a certified e-bike from Upway?

Upway technician inspecting ebike before listing on marketplace.
Upway

Every bike from Upway is inspected, repaired if necessary, and then certified by a professional mechanic before being sold. All models get a 20-point certification process, and if they don’t pass, they’re not sold, whether they’re in new or “like-new” condition. Upway’s warehouse is located in Brooklyn, New York, which is home to some incredibly skilled mechanics.

During the inspection process, each part is analyzed, and those parts are either repaired or replaced before making it through the process. It means that all bikes that make their way to your doorstep, regardless of the condition you select, have earned their certification. Upway also offers a one-year warranty with a 14-day return window for those who aren’t satisfied.

A major concern for all e-bikes, new or used, is the battery, including quality, life-cycles, and reliability. In fact, the battery is what makes up the majority of an e-bike’s overall cost. While today’s lithium-ion batteries won’t last forever, they’re generally really good about preserving capacities, even after quite a few charge-and-recharge lifecycles. It means that you’re not missing out on anything by buying used, especially thanks to Upway’s 20-point inspection.

So much to choose from

Because Upway doesn’t carry just a single brand, but rather a ton of options, it doesn’t make much sense to call out one or two here. Some of the brands you’ll find include Aventon, Bianchi, Bulls, Cannondale, Gazelle, RadPower, Serial 1, Specialized, Stromer, VanMoof, Yamaha, and many more. Even with that long list, there are still a bunch worth reviewing.

In fact, the best way to find a bike that matches your riding style is to browse for yourself. If you’re not ready now, although we recommend taking a look at the very least, then be sure to remember Upway. They carry all of the brands you could ever be interested in, but more importantly, they offer deals and discounts that you won’t find anywhere else, even on new e-bikes.

Listen up Digital Trends readers. For a limited time, when you use coupon code DT you’ll save $200 off of any order over $500. That is a fantastic way to save a little more on your next big e-bike purchase. Make sure you jot that code down.

Browse E-bikes on Upway

