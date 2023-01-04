 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023

Nick Mokey
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.

Though it looks nearly identical to its predecessors, a new powertrain elevates horsepower from the unique patented hub motor to 201 horsepower, nearly double the 107 horsepower of the older TS, and still a huge leap up from 137 hp in the TS Pro. Torque specs are even more eye-popping, up from an already excessive 737 ft-lb to 885 ft-lb, closer to what you would find on turbodiesel pickup than a motorcycle, or even a car.

The Verge TS Ultra makes 201 hp and 885 lb-ft of torque with its patented hubless electric motor.

New battery chemistry also boosts charging speeds to 50kW, dropping charging times to just 25 minutes for the 21kWh battery pack. Range remains identical to the older model at 233 miles.

Related

Verge’s patented hubless motor, which also gives the bike its distinctive look, remains the special sauce. The entire rim of the wheel acts as the motor. That eliminates the need for a belt or a chain, and because there is no motor in the chassis, the heavy lithium-ion batteries can be slung as low as possible for better handling.

The entire rim of the rear motorcycle wheel acts as a motor, eliminating the need for a chain or belt to drive the wheel.

As you’d expect for a bespoke Finnish motorcycle with unique technology, none of this comes cheap. With truck-like power comes the truck-like price of $45,000, available for preorder now. Verge has already shipped “hundreds” of the original TS, and hopes to break into the thousands in 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kia EV6 GT first-drive review: putting a little more fun into EVs
2023 Kia EV6 GT
What to expect at CES 2023, from mondo TVs to EVs
The futuristic Aska eVTOL quadcopter will take off and land vertically, like a drone.
Tesla used car market no longer as lucrative, data shows
Tesla Model Y One Millionth Car
What is a Tesla Supercharger?
Tesla Supercharger
Make your car smarter with an Echo Auto — just $15 today
amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle auto 1
Sporty Polestar 3 SUV is an EV guiding star
Front three quarter view of the Polestar 3.
The best iPhone car mounts for 2022
best iphone car mounts
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV preview: The EV lineup grows again
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.
Check out Spectre, Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric car
Rolls-Royce's Spectre, its first all-electric vehicle.
Uber riders, in-car video ads are coming
An Uber App on a smartphone.
GMC poured all of its truck-making expertise into the Sierra EV pickup
A 2024 GMC Sierra EV towing an Airstream trailer.
Ford and VW close down Argo AI autonomous car unit
An Argo AI autonomous car on the road.
Kia EV6 vs. Niro EV: Why you’re better off paying more
Kia Niro EV Front Side