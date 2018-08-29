Digital Trends
Cars

We take a spin in the futuristic concept cars shaping Volkswagen’s future

Chris Chin
By
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends

Volkswagen isn’t new to America’s pickup segment. It sold the Caddy, a trucklet based on the first-generation Golf/Rabbit, between 1978 and 1984. The Amarok currently represents the firm on the global stage but officials have no plans to offer the model in the United States. That doesn’t mean truck-loving Americans won’t see another Volkswagen pickup, though. The firm tested the waters with the Atlas Tanoak concept at the 2018 New York auto show and we took it for a spin in sunny California.

The Tanoak concept is essentially a unibody, Atlas-based model aimed primarily at the Honda Ridgeline, the only pickup truck sold in America not built on a separate frame. If launched, it would also inevitably compete against the Toyota Tacoma and the Chevrolet Colorado. The Atlas Cross Sport concept that we also drove is basically a smaller, more coupe-like variant of the full-size Atlas SUV.

Volkswagen Cross Sport concept

Pegged as an expansion of the company’s Atlas lineup, the Atlas Cross Sport concept is basically a shrunken-down, more coupe-like variant to the current full-size version upgraded with significantly more curb swag. It is to the regular Atlas what BMW’s X4 is to the X3 or the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe to the standard GLE. The X6 to the X5; you get the picture.

1 of 6
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends

The Atlas is already a handsome Teutonic brute, and the Cross Sport concept makes it even better. With its lower roof line, upswept headlights, and the Atlas’ signature wide-axle stance accented by protruding wheel wells, the concept features a much more appreciably aggressive-looking front end. And, the Cross Sport also features frameless doors, a design cue we hope makes it to the production model.

Much of the Cross Sport concept’s interior wasn’t functional, which you’d expect for a concept prototype. It nonetheless provides a preview of what Volkswagen interiors could look like in the near future. It’s clearly a subtle evolution of the Volkswagen’s current interior designs.

We think the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport will be a big hit for those who think the standard Atlas is a bit too big.

The concept’s interior obviously acted more as eye candy with large touchscreens festooning both the instrument display and center console. While stunning to look at, we hope the production model will retain some physical switchgear for the more pertinent functions since tactile touch is an important part of making a safe, ergonomic interior.

The Cross Sport Concept certainly has more curb swag than the standard Atlas. But, what makes it go? The design study we drove features a dual-electric motor hybrid system aided by a gasoline V6 for a total output of 355 horsepower. The production model isn’t likely to get this powertrain; VW execs affirmed it’ll only get full gasoline power when it arrives.

We really couldn’t get much of a feeling behind the wheel since our run was limited to only 20 mph. But the Cross Sport certainly felt lower, smaller, and more maneuverable than the full-size model without sacrificing the very sturdy and commanding feeling of the road. When it reaches production in early 2020, we think it’ll be a big hit for those who think the standard Atlas is a bit too big.

Volkswagen Tanoak Concept

While the Cross Sport concept had the curb swag, the Tanoak (pronounced “tan-oak,” not “tan-oh-ack”) has the cool factor, stealing the attention away from all the million-dollar supercar metal cruising along the country club portion of 17 Mile Drive. Because it’s been so long since anyone in America saw a new Volkswagen pickup truck, the Tanoak easily became the frontrunner of the Atlas lineup, period.

1 of 11
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Chris Chin/Digital Trends

The Atlas Tanoak concept might look like a traditional body-on-frame pickup with its black trim surrounding the cargo compartment. But the Tanoak, like the revolutionary Honda Ridgeline, is a unibody pickup truck. In essence, it’s an Atlas with its rear chopped off and in place of it is an open bed.

Both Volkswagen and pickup truck fans have been begging the company to produce a pickup truck for the U.S. market. With this desire catching the attention of VW executives, the company decided to entertain the idea and thus, that’s how we come to the Tanoak Concept.

With the Tanoak, it’s clear Volkswagen has a strong grasp on how to make a solid pickup that has the potential to be a winner.

Unlike the Cross Sport, the Tanoak felt far more upright from behind the wheel. Its interior was as nonfunctional and screen-happy as the Cross Sport’s, which again might not bode well in real life, especially among the practical bunch of pickup lovers. With its boxier profile, however, the Tanoak certainly felt much roomier and utilitarian than the Cross Sport.

When on the road crawling at 20 mph, the concept’s sturdier unibody design was hugely apparent, making it feel far more crossover SUV-like than GM’s or Toyota’s body-on-frame trucks. None of the usual chassis shudder over road imperforations and bumps found in traditional trucks were perceptible in the Tanoak, giving it a significantly more premium feel. And yet, it felt just as sturdy and brutish as the current production model.

Whether the Tanoak makes it to dealerships is still a strong maybe from Volkswagen of America. But if the Tanoak does make it to production, it’s clear the firm has a strong grasp on how to make a solid pickup that has the potential to be a winner. Especially with the growing midsize pickup truck market that has Ford reviving the Ranger to compete against the Chevrolet Colorado and updated Toyota Tacoma.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

There's a good reason this self-driving pod has huge 'virtual eyes'
Up Next

Sonos’ latest device takes the company back to where it all began
2019 honda pilot
Product Review

With Honda's new Pilot, family adventures don't have to stay on pavement

The Honda Pilot gets a refresh for the 2019 model year that includes minor styling tweaks, an improved gearbox, a more intuitive infotainment system, more standard features, and a tougher image.
Posted By Miles Branman
2018 kia niro phev ex premium
Product Review

Kia’s Niro PHEV is a plug-in hybrid for stealth environmentalists

The 2018 Kia Niro PHEV joins the existing Niro hybrid in Kia’s lineup. It attempts to split the difference between more focused plug-in hybrid hatchbacks and ever-popular crossovers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 gmc sierra
Product Review

With a carbon bed and transforming tailgate, the new GMC Sierra is one of a kind

Our 2019 GMC Sierra first drive review focuses on the factors that make the new Sierra different from every other truck on the road. GMC has several exclusive new features, like a multi-function tailgate and a carbon fiber bed option.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition
Cars

2019 BMW Z4 has sportier styling, but will it be a true sports car or a poser?

The 2019 BMW Z4 debuts at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and goes on sale in the United States next year. Will the highly anticipated two-seater be a true sports car, or a car for poseurs?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mercedes-Benz EQ C teaser
Cars

Can the electric Mercedes-Benz EQ C catch up to Jaguar’s segment-bending I-Pace?

Mercedes-Benz tried launching an electric car offensive with the B-Class. It wasn't great. Now, the company is taking another shot at the segment with the first-ever EQ C, a purpose-designed electric crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ferrari 488 Pista Spider
Cars

Ferrari shows sun worshippers some love with the 488 Pista Spider

The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is a convertible version of the 488 Pista, sharing the hardtop's 710-horsepower, 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and advanced suite of driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
autox autonomous grocery delivery 05
Cars

AutoX will soon test its autonomous grocery delivery program in California

AutoX self-driving car company partnered with GrubMarket fresh produce ecommerce venture to introduce autonomous grocery delivery and mobile store service. The locally sourced food self-driving car program begins in San Jose.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Cars

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears one of racing’s greatest liveries

The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears the Gulf racing livery of blue and orange, just like the Ford GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. Ford will bring the popular livery back for 2020 to honor its 1969 Le Mans win.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
uber jump bikes
Cars

Uber wants to focus on bikes over cars for shorter journeys

Uber has already taken tentative steps in the bike- and scooter-sharing space, but the company's CEO says it's now ready to push more heavily into the space, targeting riders taking short trips in cities.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 Toyota Sienna
Cars

Toyota extends a lifeline to Uber’s troubled self-driving car program

Toyota will invest $500 million in Uber, and partner with the ridesharing company on a new fleet of prototype self-driving cars. The Sienna minivans will use both Toyota and Uber tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica
Cars

Piaggio’s timeless Vespa gains connectivity as it goes electric

Italian scooter manufacturer Piaggio has released an electric version of its timeless Vespa scooter. The Vespa Elettrica offers about 60 miles of electric range and more connectivity features than any Vespa before it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How to change spark plugs
Cars

Learn how to change spark plugs and save money on your next tune-up

Learning how to change your spark plugs might seem intimidating, but it's not as difficult as you might think. Here, we outline the entire process, whether you're having trouble locating the plugs or removing them.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How to test a car battery
Cars

Not feeling that spark? Here's how to test a car battery

A dead battery can really ruin your day, but thankfully, it's entirely avoidable. In this article, we’ll cover how to test a car battery, including what tools you'll need and a breakdown of voltage readings.
Posted By Miles Branman
jaguar land rover uses virtual eyes to test trust in self driving cars jlr 3
Cars

There’s a good reason this self-driving pod has huge ‘virtual eyes’

Jaguar Land Rover's driverless pod — complete with large LED eyes — isn't a peek into how its autonomous-car design is progressing. Instead, it's part of ongoing research aimed at making pedestrians feel safer with the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg