Volkswagen is bringing the Tiguan name into the electric era with a new ID. Tiguan

Volkswagen’s electric cars have had a bit of a naming problem. Quick, can you tell me the difference between an ID.4 and an ID.5? If you had to think about it, you’re not alone. Thankfully, Volkswagen is now giving its EVs familiar names that make it easier to know what you’re getting.

The new ID. Tiguan will join the ID. Polo and ID. Cross to round out Volkswagen’s new-and-improved electric lineup. Volkswagen will unveil it to the world in early October, and it will reach European buyers in early 2027. Until then, the test cars will stay wrapped in camouflage.

Why is Volkswagen betting on the Tiguan name?

Simply put, the name sells. No Volkswagen model sells better around the world right now, whether you look at the brand alone or the whole Volkswagen Group. The company has built over 8.3 million Tiguans to date, and last year, the Tiguan and its sibling, the Tayron, delivered more than one million units combined.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, said, “With the ID. Tiguan, we are carrying this product promise into the electric future.” He added that the electric version will build on what made the bestseller popular, promising a premium look, lots of room inside, simple controls, and modern technology.

Volkswagen also says the ID. Tiguan gets an all-new design that should make it look like a car from a class above.

What happens to the ID.4 and ID.5?

The ID. Tiguan will take over from both. That’s no small task, as the duo has delivered more than 950,000 units since 2021, putting them among Volkswagen’s most successful EVs.

Not ready to go electric? Don’t worry. Volkswagen will keep selling the regular Tiguan with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options worldwide, right next to its electric sibling.

What does this mean for you?

If you live in Europe, the wait is fairly short. North American fans will have to be more patient, as Volkswagen has only confirmed that the ID. Tiguan will come there at a later date.

Recommended Videos

Personally, I love this move. Choosing between an electric and a combustion car is hard enough without decoding alphabet soup. With the ID. Tiguan, you get a name you already trust and simply pick the powertrain that suits you. We’ll know more in October.

Related Covergae: