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Volkswagen just gave the Atlas Cross Sport more power, more features, and more personality

The redesigned 2027 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport gets the personality it always deserved.

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Volkswagen

I’ve always thought the Atlas Cross Sport looked like an Atlas that didn’t quite find its personality; competent but a little forgettable. Volkswagen apparently agreed.

The automaker just revealed a fully redesigned 2027 Cross Sport. It now has a sharper exterior, a genuinely upmarket cabin, and, most importantly, more power under the hood. Further, it’s arriving early next year as the sportier five-seat alternative to the three-row Atlas.

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So what actually changed on the outside and inside?

Based on an updated MQB Evo platform, the new Cross Sport measures around 4,968mm in length, over 127mm shorter than its three-row sibling. The lower stance and a sharply raked rear roofline give it a sporty look. 

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Stacked LED headlights, an illuminated VW badge on every trim (except the base model), and a flush-mounted tailgate round out the exterior overhaul. Volkswagen is also offering three new paint colors, including a Blackberry Metallic option. 

Inside, you’ll get a wraparound dashboard loop, wood trim, contrast stitching, and ambient lighting that replace what used to feel like a fairly utilitarian cabin. Every trim now gets a reworked 12-way driver’s seat. Upper trims also add full-back massage for both front occupants.

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Volkswagen

What about the tech and the engine?

Following the global trend of larger screens, the 2027 Cross Sport gets a 15-inch infotainment display, which is standard on roughly 90% of the lineup, and a new physical dial for controlling volume and drive modes. There’s a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster across the board as well.

Power comes from an updated turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, which now makes 282hp, a 13hp bump. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic and optional 4Motion all-wheel drive. 

While the pricing hasn’t been announced yet, I’m expecting the company to reveal more details as the launch approaches in early 2027. With the Atlas family making up roughly a third of Volkswagen’s US sales, this redesign carries real financial stakes beyond just refreshing an aging model. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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