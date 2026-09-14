Volkswagen Mission Efficiency sets three EV records, and the numbers are wild

Volkswagen has built an electric car that makes the usual “how big is the battery?” conversation feel almost irrelevant. As announced in an official blog post, the Mission Efficiency is a near-production 2+2 electric prototype that has set three world records, including the lowest drag coefficient for a road-approved car and remarkably low energy consumption.

Three records, one seriously slippery Volkswagen

The headline achievement came during a documented 1,278.36-km journey from Wolfsburg to Vienna, travelling through Poland and the Czech Republic. The car averaged 6.89 kWh/100 km excluding charging losses, or 7.51 kWh/100 km including them. Its 54.9-kWh battery was recharged just once, and it still had a claimed 164 km of range left when it arrived.

The Mission Efficiency’s biggest trick is not some enormous battery. It is aerodynamics. With a drag coefficient of just 0.158, Volkswagen says it has set a record for road-approved vehicles. In simpler terms, the car cuts through the air with very little resistance, meaning the motor doesn’t have to work as hard to keep it moving.

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The prototype also managed 6.48 kWh/100 km during an “ideal” test at a constant 68 km/h, with no uphill sections and energy-hungry features such as air conditioning switched off. Its third record comes from combining that aerodynamic efficiency with an exceptionally efficient electric drivetrain, making it the most economical near-production EV in its class.

And this isn’t entirely exotic technology. The Mission Efficiency uses Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform and front-wheel-drive setup, along with the 99-kW (135-hp) electric motor and battery technology from the upcoming ID. Polo. It also gets a solar roof that can provide up to 30 km of additional range per day, a covered underbody, aerodynamic wheel deflectors, active cooling flaps, and other tricks designed to keep air flowing cleanly around the car.

This could be a bigger deal for everyday EVs than the records suggest

The Mission Efficiency isn’t headed for production, and that’s probably the point. Volkswagen is using it as a technology showcase to explore how better aerodynamics, lighter components and more efficient motors can squeeze more range from smaller batteries, rather than simply making batteries bigger, heavier and more expensive. Those lessons could eventually make their way into future MEB+ models such as the ID. Polo and ID. Crozz.

There is also a little VW XL1 spirit here. Like that famously efficient experiment, Mission Efficiency is less about selling this exact car and more about proving what Volkswagen can do. The real win will be if its clever efficiency tricks eventually make regular EVs lighter, cheaper, and capable of going farther without hauling around a gigantic battery.