Volkswagen’s $17,000 plug-in hybrid makes America’s cheapest EV look overpriced

Volkswagen‘s latest hybrid car is impressive on paper, but the real shocker is its price tag. SAIC Volkswagen has opened preorders for the ID. Era 5S in China with a limited-time starting price of 115,900 yuan, or roughly $17,175. Its regular Pure trim costs around $17,770, while even the range-topping Max comes in at just $22,215.

To put that into perspective, Chevrolet lists the 2027 Bolt at an MSRP of $28,995, making it America’s cheapest EV. Nissan’s 2026 Leaf starts at $29,990 before destination charges. So the cheapest Bolt is around $11,820 above Volkswagen’s introductory ID. Era 5S price.

$17,000 buys an awful lot of Volkswagen

The comparison with the Bolt or Leaf isn’t perfectly equivalent because the ID. Era 5S uses a plug-in-hybrid drivetrain. Still, its specification sheet makes that price especially hard to ignore. Volkswagen pairs a 19.1kWh LFP battery with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and a 130kW electric motor. It can cover 160 kilometers, or roughly 99 miles, under China’s CLTC test cycle using electricity alone.

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Peering into the interiors, buyers get a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital instrument display, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, and front seats with heating, ventilation, and 10-point massage. You even get rear-seat heating.

And if you thought that was stacked, Volkswagen managed to pack in driver-assistance tech as well. The ID. Era 5S is Volkswagen’s first sedan with Navigate on Autopilot capability for urban roads and highways, but it remains a Level 2 system, which requires continuous driver supervision. You do get other nifty features like automatic parking, remote parking, and cross-floor memory parking.

Even the expensive one is cheaper

The top-end model of Volkswagen ID. Era 5S costs $22,215. Even at that price, it is quite a bit cheaper than America’s cheapest EV. Just like with Chinese EVs, there is no word on whether Americans will get the ID. Era 5S at anything resembling this price.

The sedan was developed for China through SAIC Volkswagen, with its Chinese market launch scheduled for August 21. Regardless, it’s hard to ignore the sheer value offered by a $17,000 Volkswagen car.