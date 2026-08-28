Volkswagen’s new $20,000 electric SUV shows what US buyers are missing

Volkswagen has opened presales for the ID. Aura T6 in China, and its headline price is the kind that will make American EV shoppers wonder what exactly they are paying for at home. The new five-seat electric crossover starts at 135,900 yuan, or about $20,225, according to CarNewsChina.

That price is especially striking because the ID. Aura T6 is not a bare-bones city car. It is a midsize electric SUV with a choice of two battery packs, a large central display, driver-assistance hardware and a claimed range of up to 660 km under China’s CLTC testing cycle. The question, of course, is whether a vehicle this affordable could ever make its way to the US.

A $20,000 electric SUV with plenty of equipment

The ID. Aura T6 is the latest product from the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture and is based on Volkswagen’s CEA architecture, which was co-developed with Xpeng. CarNewsChina reports that the entry-level model uses a 59.9-kWh LFP battery, while higher trims get a 77.5-kWh pack. The rear-mounted electric motor produces 228 horsepower, and Volkswagen claims 0-100 km/h times as low as 7.2 seconds.

The interior leans heavily into the screen-first design now common in Chinese EVs. It includes a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 25.8-inch augmented-reality head-up display. Volkswagen has also included Apple CarPlay, HiCar and Carlink connectivity.

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Pricing ranges from roughly $20,225 to $25,285, depending on the trim. Higher-end versions add LiDAR and a driver-assistance system based on Horizon Robotics hardware. CarNewsChina also notes that the ID. Aura T6 offers five seats and up to 1,796 liters of cargo space with the rear seats folded.

The US EV market shows just how unusual that price is

For American buyers, the comparison is difficult to ignore. The 2026 Nissan Leaf starts at $29,990 and offers up to 303 miles of EPA-estimated range. Meanwhile, Chevrolet’s upcoming 2027 Bolt starts at $28,995 and is rated for 262 miles of EPA range, making it one of the cheapest EV options in the US.

That means the Aura T6’s Chinese starting price is nearly $9,000 below the cheapest new mainstream EVs currently available or announced for the US. Of course, a straight conversion does not tell the whole story. Chinese vehicles benefit from different supply chains, local manufacturing, battery sourcing, labor costs, and intense domestic competition. Bringing the Aura T6 to America would also mean dealing with tariffs, regulations, certification and potential changes to its hardware and software.

Still, the gap illustrates the pressure facing the US EV market. Buyers increasingly want affordable electric crossovers, but choices below $30,000 remain limited.

Volkswagen has not announced plans to bring the ID. Aura T6 to the US. For now, it is a China-focused model. But its launch is a reminder of where the global EV market is heading: cheaper batteries, more capable software and vehicles that increasingly offer mainstream features without luxury-car prices.

For US buyers, the Aura T6 may remain something to admire from afar. For Volkswagen and other automakers, however, cars like this could eventually force a much bigger question: how long can affordable EVs remain a largely China-only phenomenon?