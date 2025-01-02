Volvo EX90 vs Tesla Model Y: Is Tesla’s cheaper EV also better?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Design Interior and tech Performance Range and charging Pricing and availability Overall winner: Tesla Model Y

The Volvo EX90 is finally here. The all-electric Volvo SUV was first unveiled a few years ago, but after some delays, the sleek Scandinavian vehicle is now available for order. As an electric SUV, it will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Kia EV9. However, it will also have to compete with the most popular electric vehicle out there: the Tesla Model Y.

There are some clear differences between the two vehicles. While the Volvo EX90 is noticeably larger, the Tesla Model Y is significantly cheaper. Should you spend the extra cash for Volvo’s electric SUV, or should you opt for the Tesla?

Design

Perhaps the most obvious difference between the two vehicles lies in their design. The EX90 is more of a traditional SUV, featuring a big, boxy build that’s larger than the arguably crossover-sized Tesla Model Y. Beyond basic dimensions, however, there are plenty of other design differences. For instance, the Volvo EX90 has a more traditional appearance compared to the Model Y, which, despite being on the market for some time, remains relatively unique when compared to vehicles from other manufacturers. That’s not to say the EX90 looks dated — on the contrary, it’s sleek and stylish, showcasing Volvo’s signature design.

If you’ve seen any other Tesla, you’ll immediately recognize the Model Y. The overall design of Tesla’s vehicles is beginning to show its age, but it’s still relatively sleek and stylish, and continues to appeal to most drivers. The Model Y features an arched roofline and a curvy design, while the EX90 is a bit more angular, yet remains approachable.

As mentioned, the EX90 is larger than the Model Y. The EX90 measures 198 inches long, 77 inches wide, and 69 inches high. In contrast, the Model Y measures 187 inches long, 76 inches wide, and 64 inches high. The EX90 should provide a bit more room inside the vehicle. With its larger dimensions, the EX90 sits more firmly in SUV territory compared to the Model Y.

Ultimately, design comes down to personal preference. While the EX90 is larger, you might prefer the look of the Model Y. We’re calling this one a tie.

Winner: Tie

Interior and tech

The interiors of the two vehicles are relatively different, though not as different as you might assume. The Volvo EX90 has the company’s typical Scandinavian design, which involves minimalism and a scaled-back approach, but with premium materials and some physical controls — though not all that many. The vehicle has steering wheel controls, along with a dual-display setup, including one display for instrument monitoring behind the steering wheel and a larger one for infotainment. That display runs Android Automotive as an operating system, and while the vehicle doesn’t yet have Apple CarPlay support, Volvo says it’s coming soon.

The Volvo EX90 is set to offer some handy driver-assistance tech too. The vehicle has hardware for self-driving tech, but many of the autonomous features aren’t available just yet. Hopefully, they’ll start rolling out to customers at some point next year.

The Tesla Model Y is pretty tech-heavy too, plus it also has a minimalistic and scaled-back interior. The Model Y only has one large screen, and it’s how you’ll not only access infotainment features, but also view information like driving speed. Tesla’s infotainment software is considered to be among the best, however, the vehicle doesn’t support phone projection tech like CarPlay, unfortunately. It does have access to some of Tesla’s driver-assistance tech, though you’ll have to decide for yourself if you want to use it.

Overall interior design is subjective, so this one’s a tie too.

Winner: Tie

Performance

Performance is perhaps one of the biggest areas of difference between these two cars. The Volvo EX90 is only available with two motors and as an all-wheel drive vehicle. However, the base model’s motors only add up to 402 horsepower, while the Twin Motor Performance powertrain steps that up to 510 horsepower. According to Volvo, the base powertrain can provide acceleration from 0-60 miles per hour in 5.7 seconds, while the step-up powertrain can accelerate in 4.7 seconds.

The Tesla Model Y is available in three different performance levels. The base model is the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive model, and it has an acceleration time of 6.5 seconds. Step up from there and you’ll get the Long Range All-Wheel Drive model, which gets to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Last but not least is the Performance All-Wheel Drive model, which accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Because the Model Y is a little faster in its top spec, it’s the winner of this category. However, keep in mind that the Volvo EX90 is available only in all-wheel drive variants and not in a rear-wheel-drive-only variant like the Model Y.

Winner: Tesla Model Y

Range and charging

The Volvo EX90’s battery configurations are a little limited as well. The EX90 only comes with a 111 kilowatt-hour battery pack, which Volvo says will offer between 300 and 310 miles of range depending on which configuration you go for. The vehicle has a top charging speed of 250 kilowatts, which Volvo says will be able to charge the car from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

The Model Y is similar in terms of range and charging. The lowest-range Model Y is actually the most expensive Model Y and offers a 277-mile range. The mid-tier variant, called the Long Range All-Wheel Drive Model Y, offers 311 miles of range. Last but not least, the Model Y Long Range Rear Wheel Drive offers 337 miles of range. The Model Y also charges at 250kW, so it’s similar in that respect.

The Model Y has both less and more range, depending on the variant you choose, and they charge at similar charging speeds. This category is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Pricing and availability

Both the Volvo EX90 and the Tesla Model Y are now available for purchase; however, there’s a relatively large price difference between the two cars. The Volvo EX90 starts at $81,290, which is a hefty price tag and puts it ahead of even the Rivian R1S.

The Model Y is much cheaper with a base price of $44,990. Because of the much lower price tag, the Tesla Model Y is the clear winner here.

Winner: Tesla Model Y

Overall winner: Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y performs better and is much cheaper than the Volvo EX90, which gives it the win. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the Tesla Model Y is better for everyone. Some will prefer the larger build and quality of the Volvo EX90. However, those looking for a larger electric SUV should also consider options like the Hyundai Ioniq 9, Kia EV9, and Rivian R1S.