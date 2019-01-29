Share

Volvo really wants you to ignore the Super Bowl. If you participate in its new promotional smartphone game, you can eat, drink, and party with friends, and you’re allowed to listen to the game, but you can’t watch it or any of the million-dollar commercials that will pepper the event. As a reward, you could be one of three non-viewers who will receive a brand-new S60 sedan to drive for two years.

The Swedish firm is rebelling against the big game with a smartphone game called The Longest Drive. The software shows footage of the S60, and it uses facial recognition technology to track how much time each player spends looking at his or her phone’s screen. The three people who log the longest time will receive a two-year subscription to Care by Volvo, the company’s subscription service. It includes an all-wheel drive S60 Momentum, routine maintenance, wear and tear items, and even insurance. The catch, of course, is that Volvo will ask the winners to return the S60 at the end of the 24-month period.

“At Volvo, we feel that this approach is better than just running a television commercial, it brings more excitement and engagement to our fans,” wrote Bob Jacobs, the vice president of marketing for Volvo’s American division, in a statement.

Terms and conditions apply. Only players who hold a valid American driver’s license are eligible to claim a prize. And, while Volvo designed the game for Apple- and Android-powered devices, it’s compatible exclusively with a handful of phones. The list includes every iPhone going back to the 8, the Samsung Galaxy S6, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

If you care more about cars than football, start your staring contest with the S60 on Sunday, February 3, at 6 p.m. ET. Don’t worry if you get distracted; Volvo explained players are allowed to start over as many times as necessary, though the less time you spend staring, the more your chances of winning decrease. The contest will run through the Super Bowl and end when there is only one viewer left, meaning it could continue well into the night. Our advice? Get comfortable if you’re planning on staring your way into a new Volvo.