Digital Trends
Cars

VW’s new carsharing service aims to be a little different from the rest

Trevor Mogg
By
vws new carsharing service aims to be a little different from the rest volkswagen weshare launched in berlin as full electric
Volkswagen

A growing number of automakers are getting into the car-sharing game, with Volkswagen the latest to give it a whirl.

The German company first made mention of its WeShare service a year ago, and finally got around to launching it this week, in Berlin.

WeShare is similar to services like Car2go, Zipcar, and Maven, but it’s hoping to stand out from its rivals by becoming the first to offer a fleet made up entirely of electric vehicles.

Specifically, the service has launched with 1,500 e-Golf cars, followed by 500 e-up! vehicles at the beginning of 2020. The company’s new fully electric ID.3 will also join the fleet when it’s introduced in mid-2020.

WeShare operates as a “free-floating” system, meaning that at the end of the rental you can leave the car practically anywhere within the service zone, which covers central Berlin and a little bit beyond.

As with similar services, customers need a smartphone to use it, and in WeShare’s case will need to be at least 21 years old and to have held a driver’s license for at least one year.

For now, WeShare customers will be charged 0.19 euros (about $0.22), but from September three different pricing tariffs will be introduced, averaging 0.29 euros (about $0.33) per minute.

Volkswagen said that at the beginning, its carshare vehicles will be collected and charged by WeShare employees. Later on, however, drivers will be offered incentives to recharge the vehicles themselves.

In 2020, WeShare will expand to the German city of Hamburg, as well as to Prague in the Czech Republic. A move into other markets beyond Europe is expected, but timing will depend to some extent on the success of the new service in the coming months.

Volkswagen noted how car-sharing is growing more popular in Germany, with users of such services rising 14-fold since 2010. At the start of this year, there were about 2.46 million people registered with car-sharing services in the country, compared to just 180,000 in 2010.

But the highly competitive market is beginning to see casualties elsewhere. General Motors-backed Maven, for example, recently revealed plans to shutter its carsharing service in almost half of the U.S. cities in which it operates.

Volkswagen’s mobility efforts, which operate under the “Volkswagen We” umbrella, mirror those of other automakers, with many looking to diversify their offerings as car sales come under increasing pressure globally.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor
Cars

It’s tough to buy a fully American-made car, but here’s 15 that come close

In the age of global supply chains, tariffs, and multinational companies, what does it mean to be American-made? The traditional answers no longer apply, and the vehicles with the most American content may surprise you.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
us firm plans to power sports venues with aging nissan leaf batteries johan cruyff arena
Cars

U.S. firm plans to power soccer stadiums using aging Nissan Leaf batteries

We've heard of aging EV batteries being repurposed to power homes and other facilities, but how about an entire sports stadium? An American firm is already doing just that, and now has plans to expand its system across Europe.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bmw vision m next concept previews the sports car of 2020s dt 1
Cars

Think hybrids can’t be sporty? BMW’s Vision M Next is here to prove you wrong

BMW unveiled a concept named Vision M Next that shows what sports cars could look like in the not-too-distant future. It is a plug-in hybrid model with 600-hp, and a driver-focused interior packed with futuristic tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
chevrolet releases in car pizza ordering application marketplace domino s
Cars

Chevrolet’s in-car pizza-ordering app is the start of an ecommerce revolution

Chevrolet has added Domino's in-car pizza delivery app to Marketplace, an ecommerce platform that equips millions of cars built since 2017. Users can order a pizza on-the-go by tapping the screen a few times, and have it delivered where…
Posted By Ronan Glon
bmw vision m next concept previews the sports car of 2020s dt 17
Cars

BMW is planning high-performance hybrids, as well as hot-rodded EVs

BMW development chief Klaus Fröhlich told Digital Trends he thinks the company's M division will release a high-performance hybrid after 2025. In the meantime, it will focus on leveraging the benefits of plug-in hybrid tech to boost…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Drive.ai Texas image
Cars

Apple buys Drive.ai and shifts its autonomous car plans into high gear

Apple has cracked open its massive war chest to purchase a self-driving car startup named Drive.ai. The four-year old, Californian company was about to shut down and lay off its 90 employees.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 bentley continental gt v8 coupe review feat
Product Review

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 shows only suckers buy for raw horsepower numbers

The 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 sits below the flagship W12 model in Bentley’s lineup, but that doesn’t matter from behind the wheel. The V8 version is the better of the two to drive.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
worlds fastest tractor jcb fastrac 8000 world s
Cars

Here’s the technology that helped create the world’s fastest tractor

British heavy equipment manufacturer JCB has built the world's fastest tractor, with a little help from the Williams Formula One team. The tractor surpassed 100 mph at a British airfield.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
audi sq8 tdi diesel performance suv
Cars

Audi’s 429-horsepower SQ8 TDI proves diesels don’t have to be slow

The Audi SQ8 TDI is a sportier version of the Audi Q8 SUV. Its diesel powertrain means the SQ8 TDI won't come to the United States, but it will give European buyers a new performance SUV option.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
self flying taxi cora
Cars

Flying taxis: Kitty Hawk and Boeing team up on urban mobility

The day when we can hop into a compact, electric, autonomous flying machine to zip across town edged a little closer this week when Boeing announced a new partnership with Kitty Hawk, a startup that's working on such an aircraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
a big rig just hit 55 mph on florida highway without anyone in the cab starsky robotics
Cars

A big rig just hit 55 mph on a Florida highway without anyone in the cab

A big rig recently motored along the Florida Turnpike at 55 mph without anyone behind the wheel. Fortunately, it was part of a carefully controlled test drive that involved autonomous technology as well as a remote driver.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bmw power bev electric car test mule is a 720 hp 5 series rg prototype 1
Cars

This supercar-beating EV test mule wants you to think it’s a normal BMW 5 Series

BMW turned a 5 Series into one of the most powerful cars it has ever made, and it's using this prototype to test electric car components. Its drivetrain is made up of regular-production parts, like the motors that will power the iX3.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
Cars

2020 Audi Q7 gets a face-lift, updated infotainment system, mild-hybrid tech

The 2020 Audi Q7 gets a handful of updates, incorporating tech from other recent Audi models. Audi's three-row family hauler gets revised styling and an MMI infotainment system from the Q8, as well as 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein