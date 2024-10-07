 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Watch 902 Teslas perform a funky light show in Finland

By
watch 902 teslas perform a funky light show in finland tesla
Simon Pollock / Tesla Light Shows

Yes, Tesla light shows are a thing, and there’s a video to prove it.

Organized by the Tesla Club Finland and taking place at a racetrack in Espoo, west of Helsinki, the show used 902 Teslas to entertain thousands of spectators with a dazzling display of light and color set to various music tracks.

Recommended Videos

Similar to drone light shows, but involving much heavier vehicles that stay very much on the ground, a Tesla light show uses headlights, fog lights, turn signals, taillights, and other flashing bits to create a synchronized light show.

2024 MEGA TESLA LIGHT SHOW || 902 TESLA FINLAND

So, how on earth did they manage to choreograph the display so perfectly?

Related

Well, banish from your mind the image of 902 Tesla drivers inside their cars frantically flicking switches on and off in time with the music. If you didn’t already know, Tesla vehicles such as the Model 3, Model Y, Model S (2021+), Model X (2021+), and Cybertruck actually come with a feature called Tesla Light Show, which allows Teslas to create synchronized shows, with the lights programmed to match the rhythm and beat of the accompanying music.

Tesla provides a default light show for owners to try, but custom shows or community-created ones — like the one in Finland on Saturday — are also possible. The Tesla Light Show is ultimately an innovative way for Tesla to showcase some of the cars’ technological smarts while at the same time providing a fun and somewhat quirky experience for owners and spectators.

Last year, Digital Trends reported on a similar, but much smaller display involving Tesla’s new Cybertruck, with the pickup’s frunk also bathed in color to add to the effect.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch how Tesla’s Cybertruck handles a compound bow’s arrow
watch how teslas cybertruck handles a compound bow arrow

Joe Tries to Shoot an Arrow Into the CyberTruck

Tesla chief Elon Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience again on Tuesday.

Read more
Tesla shows off first Cybertruck after two years of delays
The first Cybertruck built at Tesla's Giga Texas facility.

The first Cybertruck built at Tesla's Giga Texas facility. Tesla

Tesla has shown off the first Cybertruck to roll off the production line at its new Gigafactory plant in Austin, Texas.

Read more
Tesla Q2 delivery record shows its EV price cuts are working
Elon Musk - Tesla CEO

Tesla surprised Wall Street in the second quarter, delivering a record 466,140 vehicles globally. Bloomberg said analysts had expected Tesla to ship just over 448,000 vehicles.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker led by Elon Musk announced the notable figures on Sunday. Second-quarter earnings will be released on July 19.

Read more