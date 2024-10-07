Watch 902 Teslas perform a funky light show in Finland

Yes, Tesla light shows are a thing, and there’s a video to prove it.

Organized by the Tesla Club Finland and taking place at a racetrack in Espoo, west of Helsinki, the show used 902 Teslas to entertain thousands of spectators with a dazzling display of light and color set to various music tracks.

Similar to drone light shows, but involving much heavier vehicles that stay very much on the ground, a Tesla light show uses headlights, fog lights, turn signals, taillights, and other flashing bits to create a synchronized light show.

2024 MEGA TESLA LIGHT SHOW || 902 TESLA FINLAND

So, how on earth did they manage to choreograph the display so perfectly?

Well, banish from your mind the image of 902 Tesla drivers inside their cars frantically flicking switches on and off in time with the music. If you didn’t already know, Tesla vehicles such as the Model 3, Model Y, Model S (2021+), Model X (2021+), and Cybertruck actually come with a feature called Tesla Light Show, which allows Teslas to create synchronized shows, with the lights programmed to match the rhythm and beat of the accompanying music.

Tesla provides a default light show for owners to try, but custom shows or community-created ones — like the one in Finland on Saturday — are also possible. The Tesla Light Show is ultimately an innovative way for Tesla to showcase some of the cars’ technological smarts while at the same time providing a fun and somewhat quirky experience for owners and spectators.

Last year, Digital Trends reported on a similar, but much smaller display involving Tesla’s new Cybertruck, with the pickup’s frunk also bathed in color to add to the effect.