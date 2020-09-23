  1. Cars

Watch Tesla’s new Model S Plaid hit 147 mph at Laguna Seca Raceway

By

Check out Tesla’s new Model S Plaid tearing around the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, last weekend.

The company posted a couple of videos — one of them in-car — shortly after Tesla boss Elon Musk unveiled the new electric vehicle at a special event on Tuesday, September 22.

Tesla’s Model S Plaid can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds and offers a range of more than 520 miles.

In the videos above, the new car reaches 147 mph as it hums around the track, though it’s capable of hitting 200 mph.

The Model S Plaid finished the lap in an impressive 1:30:3, beating the vehicle’s own best time of 1:36:56 set last year, and, if verified, snatching the lap record for an electric vehicle of 1:33 claimed recently by Lucid’s Air test vehicle.

The unofficial all-time lap record for any motor vehicle currently stands at 1:05:8 (Ferrari F2003-GA), with the official record clocked at 1:07:7 (Reynard 2KI). The McLaren Senna holds the current production car lap record, clocked at 1:27:6.

Musk said on Tuesday that he believed a few more seconds could be shaved off the Plaid’s lap time, and insisted the new Tesla car would eventually achieve “the best track time of any production vehicle ever, of any kind, two-door or otherwise.”

The $140,000 Model S Plaid is available to order now and will be shipped by the end of 2021, later than originally expected.

Editors' Recommendations

Tesla will make a $25,000 electric car within 3 years, Musk says

tesla and spacex CEO elon musk stylized image

Tesla unveils $140,000 Plaid Model S that can go from 0 to 60 in under 2 seconds

Tesla Model S P100d

Elon Musk says ‘profound’ Autopilot update will roll out to Teslas soon

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Battery Day is finally happening. Here’s how to watch

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

The best sedans for 2020

2018 Honda Accord

The best station wagons for 2020

2020 Subaru Outback

The best diesel cars for 2020

The best iPhone car chargers for 2020

The best sports cars for 2020

The best backup cameras for 2020

Honda HR-V vs. Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

The best dash cams for 2020

best dash cams

How long do car batteries last?

how long does a car battery last rg 1

The best used car websites for 2020

Ram 1500 TRX vs. Ford F-150 Raptor