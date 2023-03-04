 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Features
  4. Guides

What EV tax credits and rebates are available in my state?

Simon Sage
By

Getting an electric vehicle is an exciting prospect, but a high price tag can quickly put a damper on the idea. Luckily there are rebates, tax credits, and incentives abound to help accelerate the adoption of EVs across America. We’re going to help you find the latest in EV incentives so you can finally take the plunge.

Contents

Keep in mind that many of these are contingent on which EV you’re getting and often your income level, so be sure to read the fine print! For example, the big $7,500 federal rebate requires the car’s final assembly to take place in America. Many of the rebates available are for level-2 chargers installed at home. Others provide lower time-of-use electrical utility rates for charging your car during off-peak periods. The incentives here are geared towards individual EV owners, but there’s also loads of commercial-scale support for those looking to make big investments in EV infrastructure or heavy-duty vehicles.

EV tax credits and rebates across America

EV tax credits and rebates in Alabama

EV tax credits and rebates in Alaska

EV tax credits and rebates in Arizona

EV tax credits and rebates in California

EV tax credits and rebates in Colorado

EV tax credits and rebates in Connecticut

EV tax credits and rebates in Delaware

EV tax credits and rebates in District of Columbia

EV tax credits and rebates in Georgia

EV tax credits and rebates in Illinois

EV tax credits and rebates in Indiana

EV tax credits and rebates in Iowa

EV tax credits and rebates in Kansas

EV tax credits and rebates in Louisiana

EV tax credits and rebates in Maine

EV tax credits and rebates in Maryland

EV tax credits and rebates in Massachusetts

EV tax credits and rebates in Michigan

EV tax credits and rebates in Minnesota

EV tax credits and rebates in Mississippi

EV tax credits and rebates in Missouri

EV tax credits and rebates in Nebraska

EV tax credits and rebates in Nevada

EV tax credits and rebates in New Hampshire

EV tax credits and rebates in New Jersey

EV tax credits and rebates in New Mexico

EV tax credits and rebates in New York

EV tax credits and rebates in North Carolina

EV tax credits and rebates in Ohio

EV tax credits and rebates in Oklahoma

EV tax credits and rebates in Oregon

EV tax credits and rebates in Pennsylvania

EV tax credits and rebates in Rhode Island

EV tax credits and rebates in South Carolina

EV tax credits and rebates in South Dakota

EV tax credits and rebates in Tennessee

EV tax credits and rebates in Texas

EV tax credits and rebates in Utah

EV tax credits and rebates in Vermont

EV tax credits and rebates in Virginia

EV tax credits and rebates in Washington

EV tax credits and rebates in West Virginia

EV tax credits and rebates in Wisconsin

EV tax credits and rebates in Wyoming

Editors' Recommendations

How much does an electric car battery cost?
Christian de Looper
By Christian de Looper
February 10, 2023
electrify america evgo and chargepoint interoperability agreement for electric car charging station

Electric cars are often hailed as being cheaper to operate and repair than gas-powered cars. It makes sense — on the operation side, you only need to pay for electricity (not gasoline), and on the repair side, there’s no motor or transmission to deal with.

But electric cars have other costly repairs, and while in total they do generally cost less than repairs for gasoline cars, it’s worth knowing about the potential costs ahead of time. Perhaps the most obvious, and one of the most costly, has to do with an electric car’s battery. After all, while all cars have batteries, those in electric cars are far bigger and more advanced — and thus can cost quite a bit to replace.
How much does an electric car battery cost?

Read more
Tesla Destination Chargers vs. Superchargers: What’s the difference?
Christian de Looper
By Christian de Looper
February 8, 2023
tesla starts opening its supercharger network to other evs

One of the best things about owning a Tesla is being able to take advantage of the massive network of chargers to quickly and easily charge up your car. Charging a Tesla is extremely easy — all you have to do is plug in your car, and all of the costs and payments are handled automatically.

But did you know there are actually different kinds of Tesla chargers? Tesla Destination Charging and Superchargers are the two main options, but there are some key differences between the two. Understanding these differences will help you make sure you’re taking advantage of the best charger for your needs.

Read more
Best dash cam deals: Protect your ride from just $40
Bruce Brown
By Bruce Brown
February 8, 2023
Rexing V1 dash cam

The best dash cams are a necessary investment for car owners, especially those who regularly drive through busy roads or own an expensive vehicle. These recording devices provide an extra layer of protection for you and your family's peace of mind, and they can produce evidence to give to the authorities and your insurance company in case of an accident. They come in a wide range of models and prices, so to help you decide which one to purchase, we've rounded up the best dash cam deals that you can shop right now.
Today's Best Dash Cam Deals
70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S -- $40, was $50

The 70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S is the cheapest option in this list, but it doesn't feel like it because it's packed with features. The dash cam, which supports microSD memory cards of up to 64GB, records footage at 1080p Full HD resolution with night vision capabilities thanks to its Sony IMX307 image processor and f/2.2 aperture. With its built-in G sensor, the dash cam will detect an accident and lock footage to prevent overwrites. You can use voice commands to ask the dash cam to take photos or to start recording videos, and you can use its accompanying app to watch real-time footage and to download files to your phone.

Read more