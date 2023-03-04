What EV tax credits and rebates are available in my state?

Getting an electric vehicle is an exciting prospect, but a high price tag can quickly put a damper on the idea. Luckily there are rebates, tax credits, and incentives abound to help accelerate the adoption of EVs across America. We’re going to help you find the latest in EV incentives so you can finally take the plunge.

Keep in mind that many of these are contingent on which EV you’re getting and often your income level, so be sure to read the fine print! For example, the big $7,500 federal rebate requires the car’s final assembly to take place in America. Many of the rebates available are for level-2 chargers installed at home. Others provide lower time-of-use electrical utility rates for charging your car during off-peak periods. The incentives here are geared towards individual EV owners, but there’s also loads of commercial-scale support for those looking to make big investments in EV infrastructure or heavy-duty vehicles.

EV tax credits and rebates across America

Federal Plug-in Electric Drive Vehicle Credit – $7,500 tax credit on qualifying purchases

Used Clean Vehicle Credit – 30% percent of the sale price, up to $4,000 in tax credit

EV tax credits and rebates in Alabama

Alabama Power EV TOU incentive – 1.7155¢/Wh off-peak discount

EV tax credits and rebates in Alaska

EV tax credits and rebates in Arizona

EV tax credits and rebates in California

EV tax credits and rebates in Colorado

EV tax credits and rebates in Connecticut

EV tax credits and rebates in Delaware

EV tax credits and rebates in District of Columbia

EV tax credits and rebates in Georgia

Georgia Power TOU rate incentive – 1.4993¢ per kWh

EV tax credits and rebates in Illinois

EV tax credits and rebates in Indiana

EV tax credits and rebates in Iowa

EV tax credits and rebates in Kansas

EV tax credits and rebates in Louisiana

EV tax credits and rebates in Maine

Efficiency Maine EV rebate – up to $7,500

EV tax credits and rebates in Maryland

EV tax credits and rebates in Massachusetts

EV tax credits and rebates in Michigan

EV tax credits and rebates in Minnesota

EV tax credits and rebates in Mississippi

Mississippi Power EV and charger rebate – $1,250 for EV, $250 for charger

EV tax credits and rebates in Missouri

EV tax credits and rebates in Nebraska

EV tax credits and rebates in Nevada

EV tax credits and rebates in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Electric Co-op TOU incentive, charger, and EV rebate – up to $1,000 for EV, $300 per charger

EV tax credits and rebates in New Jersey

EV tax credits and rebates in New Mexico

EV tax credits and rebates in New York

EV tax credits and rebates in North Carolina

Duke Energy charger rebate – $1,133 credit

EV tax credits and rebates in Ohio

EV tax credits and rebates in Oklahoma

EV tax credits and rebates in Oregon

EV tax credits and rebates in Pennsylvania

EV tax credits and rebates in Rhode Island

DriveEV EV rebate – up to $2,500

EV tax credits and rebates in South Carolina

EV tax credits and rebates in South Dakota

Black Hills Energy charger rebate – up to $500

EV tax credits and rebates in Tennessee

Knoxville Utilities Board charger rebate – up to $400

EV tax credits and rebates in Texas

EV tax credits and rebates in Utah

Rocky Mountain Power charger rebate – up to $200

EV tax credits and rebates in Vermont

EV tax credits and rebates in Virginia

EV tax credits and rebates in Washington

EV tax credits and rebates in West Virginia

Appalachian Power charger incentive – up to $500

EV tax credits and rebates in Wisconsin

EV tax credits and rebates in Wyoming

Black Hills Energy charger rebate – up to $500

