What EV tax credits and rebates are available in my state?

Getting an electric vehicle is an exciting prospect, but a high price tag can quickly put a damper on the idea. Luckily there are rebates, tax credits, and incentives abound to help accelerate the adoption of EVs across America. We’re going to help you find the latest in EV incentives so you can finally take the plunge.
Keep in mind that many of these are contingent on which EV you’re getting and often your income level, so be sure to read the fine print! For example, the big $7,500 federal rebate requires the car’s final assembly to take place in America. Many of the rebates available are for level-2 chargers installed at home. Others provide lower time-of-use electrical utility rates for charging your car during off-peak periods. The incentives here are geared towards individual EV owners, but there’s also loads of commercial-scale support for those looking to make big investments in EV infrastructure or heavy-duty vehicles.
- Federal Plug-in Electric Drive Vehicle Credit – $7,500 tax credit on qualifying purchases
- Used Clean Vehicle Credit – 30% percent of the sale price, up to $4,000 in tax credit
- Alabama Power EV TOU incentive – 1.7155¢/Wh off-peak discount
- Alaska Power & Telephone Company – $1,000 on EVs 14 kWh and up
- Alaska Electric Light & Power rate options
- Chugach charger incentive – $200 credit
- Arizona Public Service charger rebate – $250
- Flagstaff Sustainable Automotive Rebate Program – 2% tax rebate on local EV purchases
- Tuscon Electric Power TOU incentive – 5% off-peak discount
- Salt River Project charger rebate – $250
- Salt River Project TOU incentive – 6.69¢/kWh off-peak rate
- California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project – Up to $7,500
- Vehicle Buy Back Program – Up to $1,200
- High Occupancy Toll Lane exemption
- Antelope Valley EV rebate – $500
- Bay Area Clean Cars for All – $8,500 average rebate
- Colton used EV rebate – up to $1,500
- Colton EV charger rebate – up to $500
- Charge Up LA used EV rebate – up to $2,500
- Charge Up LA charging station rebate – up to $1,500
- Pasadena Water and Power electric vehicle and charger incentives – up to $1,500 for EVs, $600 for charger
- Community Housing Development Corporation Drive Clean Assistance Program – up to $5,000 grant or $30,000 financing
- Mojave Desert Old Car Buy Back and Scrap Program – up to $1,000
- Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Co-Operative EV rebate – $500
- San Joaquin EV rebate – up to $3,000
- Peninsula Clean Energy Used Electric Vehicle Rebate Program – up to $6,000
- Alameda EV rebate – up to $6,000
- El Dorado Clean Vehicle Rebate – $599
- Santa Barbara County old car buyback program – $1,000
- South Coast and MSRC charging station rebate – up to $500
- Drive Clean in the San Joaquin EV rebate – up to $3,000
- San Luis Obispo County old car buyback program – up to $1,250
- Anaheim EV charger rebate – up to $3,000
- Southern California Edison used EV rebate – up to $4,000
- Turlock Irrigation District EV and charger rebates – up to $300 per charger, $500 per EV
- Imperial Irrigation charger rebate – up to $500
- Island Energy EV rebate – up to $600
- Modesto Irrigation District charger rebate – up to $500
- Sonoma Clean Power free EV charger – 50% off
- Glendale Water & Power charging station rebate – up to $599
- Glendale off-peak EV charging rebate – $0.2204/kWh
- Burbank used EV rebate – up to $1,000
- Burbank charger rebate – up to $1,500
- Azusa charger rebate – $150
- Azusa off-peak EV charging discount – $0.05/kWh discount after the first 50 kWh between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- California DMV carpool decals
- Lodi Electric Utility EV charger and EV rebates – up to $750 for charger, up to $3,500 for EV
- Riverside Public Utilities EV charger rates – $0.1102/kWh
- Sacramento Municipal Utility District EV rate discount – 1.5¢ discount between midnight and 6 a.m.
- City of Sacramento EV parking discount – 50% off monthly rate for select garages
- State tax credit – $2,500 for passenger vehicles, more for trucks
- Sales and use tax exemption
- San Isabel Electric EV and charger rebate – up to $500 per charger and per EV
- Black Hills Energy charger rebate – up to $500
- Gunnison County Electric Association vehicle and charger rebates – up to $1,000 per EV
- Holy Cross free level 2 charger
- Xcel Energy EV rebate – up to $5,500
- Connecticut Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate – up to $4,250
- Smart-E home improvement loans – annual interest as low as 4.49%
- State Clean Transportation Incentive Program – up to $2,500 per EV
- Delmarva Power TOU incentive – as low as $.0735/kWh
- Delaware Electric Co-Op billing credit – $200
- Alternative Fuel Vehicle Infrastructure and Conversation Tax credit – up to $1,000
- Reduced registration fee – half off
- Pepco TOU incentives – $0.04915/kWh
- Pepco charging station rebate – up to $1,000
- Georgia Power TOU rate incentive – 1.4993¢ per kWh
- State EV rebates – $4,000
- Amerent TOU incentive – 1.000¢/kWh
- Indiana Michigan Power TOU rate incentive – 3.317¢ credit per kWh for all off-peak hours
- Applied Energy Services TOU incentive – 2.331¢ per kWh
- Applied Energy Services EV charger rebate – $250
- Alternative Fuel Tax credit – up to $3,000
- Evergy charger rebate – up to $500
- Efficiency Maine EV rebate – up to $7,500
- Potomac Edison charger rebate – $300
- Baltimore Gas and Electric TOU incentive – $.03752 /kWh
- Baltimore Gas and Electric EV charger rebate – $50 annual gift card, $.03752/kWh
- Delmarva Power charger rebate and off-peak incentive – $300 rebate, $50 annual incentive, $0.03/kWh discount
- Pepco residential charger incentive – $50 annual gift card
- NextZero residential charger rebate
- Holland BPW charger rebate and TOU incentive – $325, $0.0301/kWh
- MOR-EV EV rebate – $3,500
- PowerMIDrive charger rebate – $500
- Consumers Energy TOU incentive – 14.2¢/kWh
- Indiana Michigan Power TOU incentive – 3.317¢ credit per kWh for all off-peak hours
- DTE Energy TOU incentive – 11¢/kWh
- DTE Energy charger rebate – $500
- Lansing BWL charger rebate and TOU incentive – $1,000, 8.21¢/kWh
- GT Lakes charger rebate – up to $800
- Presque Isle Electric & Gas EV and charger rebate – $1,500 for EV, $600 for charger
- Cherryland Electric EV and charger rebate – $500 for EV, $800 for charger
- EZ-Pass toll credit – $250
- Otter Tail Power TOU and charger incentive – $400, 1.032¢/kWh
- Lake Region Electric Cooperative TOU incentive and charger rebate – $500, 7.07¢/kWh
- Great River Energy wind energy credit
- Dakota Electric Association charger rebate – $500
- Connexus Energy TOU incentive and charger rebate – $500, 6.8¢/kWh
- Runestone Electric Association TOU incentive and charger rebate – $500, 4.69¢/kWh
- Mississippi Power EV and charger rebate – $1,250 for EV, $250 for charger
- Evergy charger rebate – $500
- Kirkwood Electric charger rebate – $300
- Nebraska Public Power District charger incentive – $500
- Southern Public Power District charger rebate – $500
- NV Energy TOU incentive – $0.08037/kWh
- New Hampshire Electric Co-op TOU incentive, charger, and EV rebate – up to $1,000 for EV, $300 per charger
- E-ZPass Green Pass Discount
- Charge Up Residential Charger Program – $250
- Public Service Enterprise Group charger rebate and TOU incentive – $1,500, $0.02/kWh credit
- Atlantic City Electric charger rebate – up to $1,000
- Jersey Central Power & Light charger rebate and TOU incentive – up to $1,500, $0.02/kWh credit
- PNM charger rebate – up to $500
- El Paso Electric charger rebate – $500
- El Paso Electric TOU incentive – $0.00764/kWh
- New York State EV rebate – up to $2,000
- Central Hudson Gas & Electric TOU incentive – $0.09146/kWh
- Con Edison TOU incentive – $0.10/kWh off-peak charging rebate
- National Grid TOU incentive – $0.01092/kWh
- Orange & Rockland TOU incentive – 2.489¢/kWh
- Duke Energy charger rebate – $1,133 credit
- Oklahoma Electric Cooperative charger rebate – $300
- Public Service Company of Oklahoma charger rebate
- Oregon state low-income EV rebate – up to $7,500
- Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program – up to $7,500
- Eugene Water & Electric Board charger rebate – $500
- Emerald People’s Utility District EV registration incentive – $100
- Central Lincoln charger rebate
- Portland General Electric TOU incentive – 7.43¢/kWh
- Portland General Electric charger rebate – up to $1,000
- Consumers Power charger rebate – $200
- Pacific Power charger rebate – up to $1,000
- PECO TOU incentive, EV rebate – $50 EV registration incentive
- Duquesne Light Company charger rebate
- Duquesne Light Company EV bonus cash – $50
- DriveEV EV rebate – up to $2,500
- Santee Cooper preferential EV charging rate – 4.18¢/kWh
- Santee Cooper charger rebate – up to $250
- Black Hills Energy charger rebate – up to $500
- Knoxville Utilities Board charger rebate – up to $400
- CPS Energy TOU incentive – up to $250 credit
- Denton Municipal Electric EV rebate – $300
- Southwestern Electric Power Company charger rebate – $250
- Enertech charger rebate – $250
- United Cooperative Services charger rebate – up to $500
- Rocky Mountain Power charger rebate – up to $200
- State low-income new EV and replacement programs – up to $4,000 per used EV, $3,000 per ICE vehicle
- Burlington Electric EV and charger rebates, TOU incentive – up to $900 per charger, up to $3,000 per EV, 7.6¢ per kWh credit
- Green Mountain Power EV rebate, free charger, TOU incentive – up to $3,200 per EV, $0.14274/kWh
- Stowe Electric EV rebate – $750
- Vermont Electric Co-Op EV bill credit, free chargers – $500 per EV, free level 2 chargers for members
- Vermont Public Power Supply Authority EV rebate – up to $1,400
- Dominion Energy charger rebate – $40 annually
- Appalachian Power TOU incentive – 3.319¢/kWh
- Danville Utilities charger rebate – $200
- State sales tax exemption – exemption on tax of up to $20,000 of sale price
- Pacific Power TOU incentive – 8¢/kWh
- Tacoma Public Utilities bill credit towards charger – up to $600 credit
- Clark Public Utilities charger and EV rebate – up to $400 for charger, $2,000 for EV
- Snohomish Public Utility District charger rebate – up to $350
- Appalachian Power charger incentive – up to $500
- Madison Gas and Electric TOU incentive – up to 40% discount for off-peak charging
- Madison Gas and Electric charger leasing – $20/month
- Xcel Energy TOU incentive – 6.35¢/kWh
- Touchstone Energy Cooperatives charger rebates
- Black Hills Energy charger rebate – up to $500
