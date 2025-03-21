 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Race car driver with paraplegia tests out new hand control system

By
Robert Wickens demonstrating the Bosch Electronic Hand Control System
Robert Wickens demonstrating the Bosch Electronic Hand Control System International Motor Sports Association

Canadian race car driver Robert Wickens has successfully test driven an adapted Corvette, ahead of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next month. Wickens, who has paraplegia following an accident in 2018, used a new version of a hand control system developed by Bosch with an updated braking system.

Wickens said that the hand controls, fitted to his DXDT Racing Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, worked like a charm during the test at Sebring International Raceway.

Recommended Videos

“There hasn’t been a single hiccup,” Wickens said, as reported by Sportscar365. “It’s like when they designed the Corvette Z06 GT3.R it was always in the plan. It looks like it belongs in the car. It feels like it belongs in the car. Immediately I felt way more comfortable with the braking feeling and braking sensation than I had in my past racing in TCR with the Bosch [Electronic Brake System]. It was a massive step forward so hats off to all the men and women at Bosch, Pratt Miller, GM and DXDT Racing for collaborating in making this all possible.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

A video from the reveal of the braking system shows Wickens exploring and explaining the system, which uses a pull for the brake that is attached to the steering wheel:

An advantage of the new system is that it makes it easier to swap controls between Wickens and his able-bodied co-driver, Tommy Milner. Previously there was a pedal that could be pushed to switch between the two drivers’ systems, but it created mechanical friction in the braking system. Now, the system switches smoothly, and it could also potentially be installed into cars other than the Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

That means the technology could help make other cars more accessible in the future too, potentially even for regular everyday use as well as racing.

“I think what we’re learning here today can transfer into any race car and then hopefully down the road what we’re developing with the electronic braking system from Bosch, you know—opportunities are endless that maybe this can evolve into road safety and into everyday road vehicles and accessibility,” Wickens said, as reported by Ars Technica.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Watch this AI-driven Maserati go insanely fast for new speed record
An AI-driven Maserati breaking a speed record in 2025.

An empty Maserati MC20 driven by an AI system recently set a new speed record for an autonomous vehicle, reaching a blistering 197.7 mph (318 kph) at Space Florida's Launch and Landing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Footage of the achievement (above) shows the self-driving Maserati MC20 hurtling down the runway once used for Space Shuttle landings, with the speedometer gradually ticking all the way up to the record-breaking speed.

Read more
Volkswagen is pursuing the elusive entry-level EV with its ID. EVERY1 concept car
Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 concept car

Volkswagen is hoping to bring electric vehicles to the masses with its super affordable new EV concept. The ID. EVERY1 car will launch in Europe for just €20,000 (around $21,500) and could become the go-to entry-level vehicle for customers interested in EVs.

The small four-door hatchback was revealed as a concept car, with the production model  set for a launch in 2027. The EVERY1 will join another affordable model, the ID 2all, which will be launched next year for €25,000 ($27,000), and Volkswagen promises there will be up to nine new models revealed by 2027.

Read more
I sat in the Xiaomi SU7, here are 5 features that every car needs
Xiaomi SU7 Max SUV first look

I’ve spent almost two decades reviewing most facets of consumer technology, but I’ve never been a huge car guy. For many years, it represented a way to get from A to B, but electric cars have changed this.

The best electric cars solve many of my biggest complaints with a car, and some of the best cars are being made by brands I would never have expected. I’ve sat in Sony’s upcoming car, the AFEELA, and I love the immersive entertainment experience, but one of my primary concerns is the lack of a killer use case for many of these features.

Read more