Xiaomi’s $44,000 SUV that turns into a two-story camper at the press of a button

Xiaomi has officially launched its SkyNomad SUV lineup in China. Xiaomi first revealed the N90 Max’s transforming cabin and rooftop bedroom back in July. The company has now put a price on the dedicated N90 Max Explorer Edition, which costs 299,900 yuan, or approximately $44,100. The regular seven-seat N90 Max starts at 269,900 yuan, around $39,700, making it 30,000 yuan cheaper than its earlier preorder price.

Xiaomi gave the SUV more space

The Explorer Edition’s electric pop-up roof is integrated into the vehicle’s body. Press a button while parked, and it rises to create a separate upper-level space, increasing the maximum interior height to 2,294mm, or about 7.5 feet. This means you can actually stand up inside the SUV to change clothes, stretch, or move around without spending the entire camping trip hunched over.

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The upper loft measures 2,110mm by 985mm and supports up to 200kg. It also has five mesh-screen windows, its own lighting, two air-conditioning vents, an 18W USB-C port, and magnetic accessory mounting points. When closed, the roof adds only 100mm to the vehicle’s height, while Xiaomi quotes a drag coefficient of 0.245.

Downstairs, the Explorer trades the standard N90 Max’s seven-seat layout for five seats. The second row folds into a flat bed measuring 1.87 meters by 1.24 meters, with heating and ventilation available for the sleeping setup. You even get underfloor heating, making the whole arrangement considerably more appealing than throwing a mattress into the back of an ordinary SUV.

The camper has its own range figures

Xiaomi’s SkyNomad N90 Max Explorer Edition uses a 76kWh battery and a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline range extender, with electric motors driving the wheels. Xiaomi claims 462km (287 miles) of electric-only range and 1,688km (1,049 miles) combined under China’s CLTC testing cycle. Those figures are slightly different from the regular N90 Max’s 464km electric and 1,705km combined ratings, so they should not be mixed together.

Xiaomi has also built safety restrictions into the roof system. It can only be raised while the vehicle is parked away from public roads, and the company says it has tested the mechanism through 10,000 opening and closing cycles. The system includes obstacle detection, height warnings, and safeguards designed to prevent accidental operation. At the moment, it is exclusive to the Chinese market, and there is no word on its US availability.