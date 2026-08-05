Your next boat could finally feel like your car, thanks to this major navigation upgrade

If you’ve ever relied on a dedicated marine GPS, you’ll know it often feels like stepping back in time. Clunky menus, confusing charts, and awkward route planning have long been part of the boating experience. That’s finally starting to change.

As per a report by BusinessWire, Crest and Balise, the two pontoon brands under MasterCraft Boat Holdings, have announced a partnership with marine navigation app Savvy Navvy to bring a far more familiar experience to the helm. Beginning with select 2027 models, owners will be able to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to access Savvy Navvy directly from their boat’s display. Instead of juggling separate navigation hardware or switching back and forth between your phone and dashboard, boaters will be able to access maps, routes, and trip information from the same infotainment screen they already use.

A dashboard that works like the one in your car

For many people, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have become second nature in their cars. The same concept is now making its way onto the water. Once a compatible phone is connected, Savvy Navvy can display nautical charts, GPS tracking, weather forecasts, tidal information, and intelligent route planning directly on the boat’s screen. Users can also switch between day, night, and satellite map views depending on conditions.

One of the biggest conveniences is that trip planning doesn’t have to begin after you arrive at the marina. Routes created on your phone before leaving home automatically appear once you’re connected at the helm, making it much easier to get underway without repeating the setup process. The new system was demonstrated during Crest Marine’s annual dealer meeting on Michigan’s Lake Lansing, where attendees were able to test the integrated experience on the water.

New boats will include more than just navigation

The rollout begins with the 2027 model year. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Savvy Navvy support will come standard on all new Balise pontoons, along with Crest’s Conquest and Caribbean models scheduled to launch next month. There’s another bonus for buyers, too. Customers purchasing eligible 2027 boats will receive Savvy Navvy Premium, unlocking the app’s complete collection of navigation tools instead of the standard version.

Savvy Navvy has grown into one of the most widely used marine navigation apps, with more than three million downloads globally. While modern cars have benefited from polished infotainment systems for years, boats have largely lagged. This partnership suggests that gap is finally beginning to close, making the experience at the helm feel a little more familiar and a lot more connected.