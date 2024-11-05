Zero Motorcycles expands line with lighter, lower-cost models

Zero Motorcycles announced its 2025 lineup with two new lightweight electric on- and off-road models that expand its reach to the e-bike and light e-motorcycle markets. Zero’s current electric commuter, touring, and adventure motorcycles cost more than $12,000. Zero plans to roll out six new sub-$10,000 models during the next two years in what it terms an “All Access” strategy to meet the needs of additional riders. The new models will comprise Zero’s new X Line.

The Zero X-Line

The XE and XB motorcycles resemble motocross bikes with narrow knobby tires, flat saddles, relatively flat bars, and ample clearance between the wheels and fenders. When they arrive at U.S. dealerships in the summer of 2025, they will be sold for off-road riding only, although both will be sold as street-legal models in Europe.

The XE and XB will have removable batteries, switchable traction control, and factory-tuned suspensions.

The Zero XE



Positioned as its first true trail bike, the Zero XE is the larger and more powerful of the two X-Line motorcycles. Powered by a 4.3kWh battery, the XE’s electric motor produces 21 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque. Zero claims the top speed will be 53 mph and rates the range at 65 miles, traveling at 31 mph. The actual range any rider will experience varies on many factors. Charging is estimated to take 5.5 hours.



The XE will weigh 223 pounds and have a 35.4-inch seat height with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel. The front fork suspension will travel 215 mm, and the rear monoshock will travel 248 mm. Both front and rear suspension are adjustable. The XE features dual-piston DOT hydraulic brakes with clamp on a single 240 mm front rotor and 220 mm rear rotor.

The Zero XE will start at $6,495.

The Zero XB



The smaller, less powerful Zero XB is a beginner’s off-road bike. The XB’s specs position it as an e-bike competitor, with a 28 mph top speed and an estimated 47-mile range. The battery stores 2.4kWh of energy to power the 7.5kW motor, producing 10 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. Zero estimates it will take three hours to recharge the battery.



Weighing in at 139 pounds, the XB seat height is 32.7 inches with 18-inch wheels front and rear. Single-piston hydraulic disk brakes have a 220 mm rotor on the front and a 203 mm rotor on the rear wheel. Also fully adjustable, the front fork suspension has 195 mm travel, and the rear monoshock has 176 mm travel.

The Zero XB will start at $4,195.