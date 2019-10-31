Company Contacts

Offices
Portland:
111 SW 5th Ave, Suite 1000
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 342-2890
New York:
330 7th Ave, 18th Floor
New York, NY 10001
(646) 259-3019
Chicago:
205 West Wacker Dr, Suite 705
Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 488-0850
Email
Los Angeles
520 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(424) 353-5340
Email
Toronto
Email
Departments
Editorial
For general editorial suggestions and comments:
Email
Telephone: (646) 259-3019
News Room
Send press releases and news stories to:
Email
Telephone: (646) 259-3019
Reviews
Send product samples to our Portland headquarters.
Send requests to: Email
Business Development
Email
Telephone: (619) 501-0909
Public Relations
Email
Telephone: (503) 342-2890 ext 37
Accounting
Telephone: (503) 342-2890 ext 43
Advertising and Licensing
Sales Group
Telephone: (503) 342.2890 ext 41
Email
Licensing Group
Telephone: (800) 290.5460
Licensing