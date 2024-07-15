 Skip to main content
The 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 chip is $200 off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals are about saving on big-ticket items such as televisions, appliances, computers and other electronics. Prime members should take advantage of the deals during this two-day sale. For those who have been wanting to purchase a new laptop, Prime Day MacBook deals are the perfect chance! The 2022 Macbook Pro with M2 chip is on sale for $800 which means you’ll be saving $200 on this coveted laptop that can be used for work and play. Keep reading to learn how to score 20% off this device and why it should be added to your cart.

Why you should buy the 2022 Macbook Pro

The discount available on the 2022 Macbook Pro is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals in 2024. With a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory, this laptop will give you the means to be your most productive self. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip, so you can work a full day and enjoy a few hours of binge-watching at night. If you commute to work or participate in a hybrid schedule, this MacBook Air is extremely portable and weighs only 2.7 pounds, making it easy to take wherever you go! Plus, its all-aluminum body makes it durable so you won’t have to worry about damaging it during transit.

This laptop’s 13.6-inch liquid retina display features over 500 nites of brightness, P3 wide color and support for 1 billion colors giving you vibrant, bold images and incredible detail all day. You’ll find a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack on this laptop, giving you versatile connectivity for all activities. With advanced camera and audio, you will look sharp and sound great with a 1080op FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio and a three-mic array for video calls and conferences.

Head to Amazon ASAP and add the 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 chip to your cart. With savings as big as $200, this is an opportunity you can’t miss. Trust us when we say it is one of the best Apple Prime Day deals.

