Digital Trends
Computing

UL Benchmarks’ 3DMark TimeSpy may support Nvidia’s RTX 20 Series this October

Kevin Parrish
By
gaming numbers history futuremark bg 3dmark timespy 000000

UL Benchmarks is reportedly working on a new version of 3DMark TimeSpy targeting Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20 graphics card family. Although there’s no official announcement to back the report, the benchmark will support the real-time ray tracing features embedded in Nvidia’s Turing-based RTX GPUs. The new benchmark will supposedly arrive around the time Microsoft’s October 2018 Update lands for Windows 10.

To bring you up to speed, Futuremark became a part of Underwriters Laboratories, or simply UL, in 2014. The partnership would bring a higher stream of revenue along with UL’s marketing resources, quality assurance and lab facilities. Futuremark then changed its name to UL Benchmarks in April to better integrate into the parent company’s highly valued brand and “explore new opportunities for benchmarking and related services.”

Meanwhile, Nvidia introduced a new family of graphics cards on Monday that supports real-time ray tracing: The GeForce RTX 20 Series. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spent the entire press conference discussing the new family’s ray tracing capabilities, such as talking about how one card performs more GigaRays per second than the previous generation. Huang even admitted that you now need to take a different approach in reporting performance numbers.

Right now, there is no real way to gauge how these cards perform off-stage. A recent video of the $1,000 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti running Shadow of the Tomb Raider even stirred some controversy because it was running the game between 30 and 70 frames per second at a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution while ray tracing was turned on. The developers fired back, saying ray tracing support is a work in progress.

Ray tracing is an important step in bringing photo-realistic visuals to gaming. Hollywood uses ray tracing to render the CGI movies we love today, but the technique requires loads of expensive processing power and time to render each frame. Getting a single consumer-based graphics card to fully support ray tracing in real time will take another 10 years of research and development, so Nvidia created a “shortcut” for the PC gamers of 2018.

The GeForce RTX 20 Series includes cores dedicated to ray tracing, but also cores dedicated to artificial intelligence. What the RT Cores can’t render in real time are “filled” by the Tensor Cores to complete each frame. Based on Nvidia’s presentation, neural networks will create this necessary data that will be included in drivers and made accessible to these artificial intelligence-dedicated cores.

Again, there is currently no benchmark to fully test this process on Nvidia’s new graphics chips. A representative for UL said a new version of 3DMark TimeSpy would “align with the launch of Redstone 5,” which is Microsoft’s code name for Windows 10 1809, aka the October 2018 Update. So far there’s no confirmed release date for Redstone 5.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s RTX 2080 arrives on September 20 for a starting price of $800 along with the RTX 2080 Ti with a starting price of $1,000. The RTX 2070 will follow sometime thereafter with a starting price of $500 while Nvidia didn’t mention the RTX 2060 during Monday’s presentation. Rumor points to October 30 as the RTX 2060’s potential release date.

Don't Miss

Intel Core i5 vs. i7
gamers shouldnt buy nvidia geforce rtx 2080 yet gtx ti feature
Computing

Nvidia’s new GPUs look amazing, but that doesn’t mean you should buy one

Nvidia's GeForce 2080 is a powerful graphics card that supports ray tracing to deliver real-time cinematic renderings of shadows, light, and reflection in games, but unless you were already planning on upgrading, you'll probably want to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Scarily realistic ‘deep video portraits’ could take fake news to the next level

Researchers have developed a new A.I. system which is able to produce scarily realistic "deep fake" videos -- right down to details like a person's eyebrows or eyes as they speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best usb laptop backpack deal
Deals

Save $40 on a laptop backpack that has its own USB charging port

Is there anything more convenient than being able to charge your phone with your backpack? This laptop bag has a USB port that lets you do just that. With a $40 discount, you can get it for just $30 on Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple ios developer academy logo
Computing

A MacBook Air with Retina display and Mac Mini “Pro” could arrive this fall

Apple is reportedly working on upgrade to the Mac Mini and the MacBook Air, with a planned hardware refresh later this year. The Mac Mini could get some "pro" components, while a Retina display could end up on the MacBook Air.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
asus gets tough with two new tuf gaming fx laptops front
Computing

Asus gets ‘tough’ on gamers using two TUF Gaming FX laptops built for abuse

If you’re looking for a “tough” gaming laptop that won’t set your wallet on fire, Asus introduced two new solutions under its TUF Gaming FX banner. The FX505 dons a 15.6-inch screen while the FX705 sports a 17.3-inch screen.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
microsoft
Computing

Microsoft thwarts new Russian cyberattack on U.S. senators and think tanks

To protect democracy and free and fair elections, Microsoft had stopped a spearphishing-style cyberattack that is tied to a group with strong links to the Russian military. The company took control of six fake domains.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
wireless adapter htc vive arrives september
Computing

HTC’s new wireless adapter for the Vive arrives in September for $300

Sick of tripping over the HTC Vive’s cord when moving blindly across physical space? HTC’s new wireless adapter is here to help. But it costs $300 and requires you to install an add-in card. That is bad news for laptop owners.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
what is ray tracing traced shadows
Computing

Nvidia's new GPUs are all about ray tracing. Here's why that matters

Nvidia's new GTX 2000 series graphics cards bring Ray Tracing technology to modern real-time 3D graphics, including games, for the first time. But what is ray tracing, and what does it mean for your games?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti AMP
Computing

GTX 1080 graphics card prices plunge following Nvidia’s RTX announcement

Unless you need the new ray tracing capabilities of the new Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU -- a feature that will only be available on a limited number of games to start -- you can score a great deal on the GTX 1080 series graphics card.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
games support nvidia ray tracing assettort
Computing

Only 11 games support Nvidia ray tracing, and you haven't heard of a few of them

These are the upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX series graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best looking games ever made.
Posted By Jon Martindale
tomb raider dev responds to rtx 2080 ti performance concerns geforce 1080
Computing

‘Tomb Raider’ devs respond to RTX 2080 Ti, ray tracing performance concerns

The developers behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider responded to concerns about the game running poorly on Nvidia’s just-revealed GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card with ray tracing enabled. They say it’s still a work in progress.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
lenovo explorer vr headset deal feature 01 v2
Deals

This heavily discounted headset offers virtual reality at a realistic price

Smartphones, video games, and TV shows are all an excellent way of escaping reality, but sometimes they just aren’t enough. That’s where VR comes in. You can pick up the Lenovo Explorer VR headset for just $100 on Newegg right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
dell xps 13 2018 screen corelogo2
Computing

If Core i5 CPUs are great for most, do you really need the extra power of an i7?

This guide is designed to help you decide whether you need the extra technological enhancements provided by the i7 core, or if the more affordable Core i5 will suit your needs. In the i5 vs. i7 battle, which is best for you?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Force Block
Computing

Chrome 69 arrives in September with Google’s Material Design overhaul intact

The latest version of Google Chrome will arrive on September 4 and it comes with an interface overhaul called Material Design. A specific portion of the company’s notes for the enterprise makes this clear.
Posted By Kevin Parrish