My 5 favorite laptop deals in Dell’s Black Friday in July sale

Dell is always a great destination for the best laptop deals and right now, there are so many that we’ve picked out five of our favorite laptop deals so you know which ones to home in. We’ve considered different price ranges as well as different requirements so there are budget options as well as gaming laptops too. You’ll want to get straight on with knowing what the deals are given they won’t stick around forever, so let’s take a look at the highlights.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $330, was $430

Thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands, you can trust in its budget range such as the Dell Inspiron 15. This particular model offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s a fairly simple spec but it works well with Windows 11 Home in S Mode. It also has a 15.6-inch full HJD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness. Other useful features include roomy keycaps, a spacious touchpad, narrow borders, and tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to keep it from skidding.

Dell XPS 13 — $849, was $1,099

The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

The Dell XPS 13 is a super stylish yet powerful machine for the price. It’s the thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop yet. On the inside is a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A 13.4-inch full HD+ screen offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200 while you also benefit from 500 nits of brightness. A battery life of up to 12 hours makes this a reliable bet for portable use while it’s lightweight and easy to carry around.

Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop — $1,100, was $1,800

Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting on a table.

Alienware is a popular name for anyone seeking out one of the best gaming laptops and the Alienware m17 R5 demonstrates much of the reasoning behind that logic. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Crucially, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card which is a good option in this price range. There’s also a 17.3-inch full HD screen with a huge 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. You won’t have to worry about motion blur here or input lag. There’s also Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support to enhance picture and sound quality. It’s a good option for anyone keen to game on the move without missing out on quality.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,200, was $1,500

Dell XPS 15 9530 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’re keen to create from anywhere, the Dell XPS 15 is a great way to do exactly that. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is an Intel Arc A370M graphics card although don’t count on getting much gaming done here. You also benefit from a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness. It’s well-suited for creative work like photo editing thanks to the sharp image quality and good size. An edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large keycaps is great to use, while there’s also a large yet comfortable touchpad too so you can get a lot done here.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,999, was $3,549

Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Packing a 17-inch screen into a 15-inch sized laptop is an inspired move for the Dell XPS 17. It means all the advantages of a 17-inch laptop while still enjoying a more portable design. It’s powerful too with a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Particularly when it comes to memory, much of the specs are effectively double what you would ordinarily see. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card so you can game on the move, while there’s also a gorgeous 17-inch 4K screen with 500 nits of brightness and a 3840 x 2400 resolution. An advanced thermal design keeps things cooler at all times, while you also get a large touchpad, and edge-to-edge backlit keyboard to work or play with.

