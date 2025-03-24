5 OneNote for Windows 10 replacements worth using in 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Evernote Google Keep Simplenote Obsidian Joplin

In an update to its support document, Microsoft plans to reduce the performance of its legacy OneNote app in an attempt to encourage users to use the Windows 11 OneNote app. Windows Latest first spotted the support document, which mentions how Microsoft is transferring features from the legacy (OneNote for Windows 10) app to the latest version.

Microsoft has removed the older version of OneNote from the Microsoft Store, but the software giant promised that the legacy app would not be replaced. You will still have complete control over the app, and Microsoft will not force you to switch. However, the Windows 10 end-of-support date is approaching, and as a result, the OneNote syncing will get slower.

Recommended Videos

In the support document, Microsoft encourages Enterprise customers to switch from the OneNote for Windows 10 to OneNote on Windows (designed for Windows 11). Additionally, the Redmond-based company gives various reasons for using the new OneNote app instead of the legacy one, such as faster performance, Copilot, and Microsoft Information Protection (MIP).

With Microsoft cutting support for Windows 10, you may start noticing delays in how your notes sync. Beginning July 2025, you will see banners and prompts encouraging you to use the new version of OneNote. Nonetheless, the late syncing may make you consider note-taking alternatives to OneNote. Given that there are so many options out there, which note-taking apps are worth using?

Evernote

Evernote is an excellent choice for classic note-takers looking for powerful tagging and search. With this app, you get easy web clipping, strong cross-platform performance, and powerful search functionality. With Evernote, you can search for text within PDFs and pictures, and take handwritten notes. You can easily access Evernote from your Windows, macOS, iOS, or Android device.

Google Keep

Google Keep is a great option for taking quick notes and reminders. You can create as many notes as you want or even create voice memos. You can also create labels to keep your notes organized and easy to find. You can give your notes your personal touch by giving them a color or background image to tell them apart quickly.

Simplenote

If you like apps with a clean and minimalist design, you’ll like Simplenote. It allows you to create your notes and add tags distraction-free. You won’t find complex features in this option, which is great when you only want to open it and jot down your thoughts. Thanks to its fast and lightweight design, you can quickly pin important notes to the top, and like the previously mentioned options, you can also use it across different platforms. It’s free to use, so no subscription is needed.

Obsidian

With Obsidian, you can access your notes offline and use thousands of themes and plugins. The app is a top choice for research or creating long-form content. You can easily use links and graphs and access version history to track changes between your note revisions. Thanks to the collaboration tool, you can use the app to work with your team and share your files without compromising your notes.

Joplin

Jopling is an option if you like open-source freedom. The app supports end-to-end encryption and markdown and can be used offline. You can create multimedia notes and add images, videos, and PDFs. You can also share your notes with friends or colleagues if you need to. Joplin lets you save web pages as notes and add your personal touch with plugins and custom themes.

As you can see, Microsoft may start abandoning OneNote for Windows 10, but that doesn’t mean you have no other alternatives.