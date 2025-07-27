 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 ways to upgrade your PC without spending a fortune

By
The Zotac RTX 5070 Ti Amp Extreme Infinity plugged into a white gaming PC
Kunal Khullar / Digital Trends

Without beating around the bush, PC gaming is expensive these days. Or, at the very least, it certainly feels like it is. With the prices of the best graphics cards still way too high, it might feel like you’re stuck with your same old PC for the foreseeable future.

Good news: It’s not universally that bad. In fact, there are plenty of PC upgrades ranging from free to not-too-pricey that you can jump on today. I’m a PC builder with 20 years of experience, and here’s what I recommend doing if you want to give your gaming rig a boost without breaking the bank.

Better PC without spending a dime

The Nvidia app on the Windows desktop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Short of your friends and family suddenly deciding to gift you PC hardware, you can’t get any serious gains without spending money — but you can get some improvements. There are ways to boost your existing PC and make it run better, and some of those things can give you improvements in games.

Recommended Videos

This is especially true if you think that your PC seems to be struggling right now. Thermal throttling, crashes, and disappointing performance can often be addressed without upgrading the hardware — all you need is some good ol’ PC troubleshooting.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Start by cleaning up your PC, and by that I mean, get rid of all the random junk you’ve probably accumulated over time. (I know I have an alarming tendency to do that.)

Uninstall unused programs, disable startup apps via the Task Manager to make your PC boot faster, and clear temporary files and cookies. Install one of the best antivirus programs and give your PC a thorough scan. Lastly, update all your drivers, including those from Nvidia and AMD.

Optimize your settings, both for your PC and on a game-by-game basis. If your PC is getting old, scaling back in settings like View Distance, Projected Textures, or (duh) Ray Tracing can make a world of difference for your frame rates. If applicable, try out upscaling technologies from your GPU vendor, be it Nvidia’s DLSS, AMD’s FSR, or Intel’s XeSS.

Next, I recommend cleaning the actual hardware — a process that should be done once every few months, but often goes neglected for years. We have a detailed guide on how to clean your PC, so check it out.

These won’t make or break your performance, but are a good first step when you’re in a pinch. And honestly, cleaning your PC can affect the temperatures in a major way, which translates to better performance.

More (or faster) RAM

DDR5 memory installed into a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

How much RAM do you really need? There’s an answer, I promise, and yet, my gut instinct is always to simply say “more.” I always have an urge to buy more RAM, or at least faster RAM, and it’s something I have to fight myself about regularly.

Well, don’t be like me — instead of debating, just do it. Get yourself a RAM upgrade. It’s one of the cheapest ways to give your whole PC a boost — not just in gaming, but overall.

Realistically, if you’re already sitting at 32GB RAM, you don’t need to double it. 64GB is reserved for enthusiasts and most of us don’t need it, so if budget is tight, stick to your current RAM and try something else. But if you’re under 32GB, that is the current sweet spot in a gaming PC, so buying extra might help your PC handle multitasking like a champ. In games, you’ll likely see an improvement in loading times and overall performance.

RAM speed and generation matters, too. If you’re on an older motherboard, you most likely need to stick to DDR4 RAM. But if you’re using an AMD AM5 processor, or an Intel 12th-gen and up CPU, you might be able to buy DDR5 — which opens up a lot of room for speed-based RAM upgrades. Older DDR5 RAM runs at 5,000MHz or less, but newer memory can easily go above 7,000MHz.

Want DDR5 RAM? Check out this Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 32GB kit with reasonably tight timings. DDR4 RAM is cheaper, and you can snag 32GB of DDR4-3600 RAM from T-Group for $69.

Better SSD? Yes, please!

A hand holding the Samsung 990 Pro SSD.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

When it comes to storage, gamers can never have enough. I bought myself a 2TB SSD thinking I’d have plenty of room, and I was really wrong. I ended up buying an extra SSD just to store my games.

If you don’t have an SSD yet, then this is the single most impactful upgrade you can get — hands down. But, realistically, you’re probably already using SSD storage. No worries, because you can still score a great upgrade for cheap.

Upgrading from a SATA SSD to an NVMe drive is still going to feel like night and day. NVMe SSD to faster NVMe SSD won’t feel as impactful, but you’ll still shave off a few seconds from every loading screen and your Windows boot time. It helps, and SSDs are reasonably affordable these days.

The drive I recently bought was the Lexar 2TBN NM790 with 7,400MB/s in read speeds, and I can heartily recommend it. If you want something smaller and cheaper, it’s also available in 1TB for $68, so check it out.

A new CPU could be a huge deal

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D held between fingertips.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

CPUs are impactful upgrades, but they’re tricky. It’s not like RAM or SSD, where you can pretty much pop them in and out of your PC at any given time. Every CPU is locked to a specific motherboard socket, which means that your upgrade path is limited to whenever the CPU vendor changes sockets.

In the case of Intel, that happens often. You can generally expect Intel to switch sockets once every one or two generations. Meanwhile, AMD’s AM4 platform has lasted for years, and the company still releases new CPUs made for those motherboards. The AM5 platform, on the other hand, is still new and likely not in need of upgrading.

It’s hard for me to give you a blanket recommendation here without knowing your motherboard, but I’ll say this: Spending $100 to $200 on a new CPU might make more of a difference than you think. Most games rely on the GPU more so than the CPU, but even GPU-bound games benefit from a faster processor. The rest of your PC does, too.

Have a look at our list of the best budget processors and pick the one that fits your motherboard. Steer clear of motherboard upgrades — that’s neither easy nor cheap.

Improve your cooling

Hyte's Thicc Q60 all-in-one liquid cooler.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

You may have followed my advice (in which case, thanks for making me feel useful) and cleaned your PC, but there’s only so much you can achieve with a can of compressed air. Sometimes, you should just go ahead and upgrade your cooler to give your PC the (literal) breathing room that it needs.

This will be an especially impactful upgrade if you currently have a stock cooler combined with a mid-to-high-end CPU. While stock coolers are meant to be good enough to handle the processor they come paired with, they don’t quite have the power of a third-party CPU cooler. I’ve personally witnessed many PCs, including my own, that were completely transformed by a CPU cooler upgrade — and those aren’t too pricey.

When it comes to cooling upgrades, you have three options:

  • Buy a third-party air cooler
  • Buy an all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler
  • Stock up on some more case fans

You can do two of those things at once, as case fans don’t cost a whole lot.

As far as air coolers go, I heartily recommend the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE, which is just $37 on Amazon. It’s versatile, so chances are it’ll fit your motherboard, so make sure to double-check.

Meanwhile, AIO coolers get a bad rep for being expensive, but you can get this 360mm Thermalright Frozen Notte model for just $55. Again, a pretty versatile beast, but do your research before shopping to make sure it’ll suit your case.

No matter which upgrade you go with, you might be surprised how a little investment can help your PC in a major way. While graphics cards are expensive right now, these upgrades can help you get by until things improve in that regard.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Microsoft might make your PC specs easier to understand
A command in the Command Prompt in Windows 11.

Microsoft released another preview build of Windows 11 this week, and someone has noticed an interesting addition to the system settings. There is now a FAQ section beneath the device specifications list, providing handy information about the practical impacts of your specs.

https://bsky.app/profile/did:plc:lld3hsasiketetu767uagr6m/post/3lkmdy5p35s2g?ref_src=embed&ref_url=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.theverge.com%252Fnews%252F632327%252Fmicrosoft-windows-11-system-device-specs-recommendations

Read more
Microsoft is working on making it easier to talk to your PC
The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.

Windows 11 has support for voice commands like "Open Edge" largely for accessibility purposes but with the latest Insider preview build, it's taking a step toward going full Star Trek. Instead of remembering set phrases, Microsoft wants to enable users to give commands in more natural language.

This means you can open the Edge browser with just about any intuitive phrase that expresses your intent to "open Edge." You could say "Can you open Edge?", "Open Edge please," or "Switch to the Edge app," along with other variations. If Windows happens to get confused, it will show real-time command suggestions based on what it thinks you want so you can direct it successfully.

Read more
Microsoft’s Copilot can now control your phone from your PC
Microsoft Copilot Pro.

Microsoft Support announced an improvement to the Phone Connection app in a blog post. The update makes tasks like messaging, setting alarms, and locating places more manageable through the Copilot app. Microsoft set the update for general availability to all users by the end of February 2025. However, Phone Connection is not currently available in the web version of Copilot, as spotted by Windows Latest.

Microsoft aims to make everyday tasks more manageable by allowing you to access your contacts without picking up your phone. The app was formerly known as Phone Plugin and now has a refreshed visual design to make it nicer to look at. Microsoft says the feature "boosts your productivity by allowing you to perform common phone actions on your PC, such as sending messages, setting alarms and timers, locating places using the map on your device, and more, without needing to reach for your device."

Read more