A fake ChatGPT model on the official website is tricking users into installing malware

If you’ve ever Googled “ChatGPT” and clicked the first result, you might want to rethink that habit. Security researchers at Huntress have uncovered a scam hiding behind a real OpenAI domain, and it ends with a Trojan on your Windows PC.

How does the fake ChatGPT model trap you?

Attackers built a Custom GPT called “Plus 5.6,” a name deliberately styled to sound like an official OpenAI release. They then paid for Google ads so it would show up near the top whenever someone searched for ChatGPT.

Since Custom GPTs live on the real chatgpt.com domain, the whole thing looks completely legitimate. Type anything into this fake model, and it replies that the main service is experiencing limited availability, then points you toward a “backup domain” instead.

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That backup site uses Google Sites and imitates a Cloudflare CAPTCHA. It then asks you to copy and paste a command into Windows to prove you’re human. This is a well known trick called ClickFix attack that tricks you into starting the infection yourself.

Running that command quietly installs a remote access trojan called “@input.” It gives attackers the ability to watch your screen, access your camera and microphone, dig through your files, and even install additional malware.

OpenAI pulled it down, but another one popped right back up

Researchers at Huntress reported the campaign on September 28, after tracking at least 40 related incidents. OpenAI removed the original fake GPT by September 25, yet a near identical replacement surfaced just two days later.

A separate investigation from Island uncovered an even larger, earlier version of this scheme running between late May and August, involving hundreds of paid ad placements and dozens of lookalike ChatGPT pages.

Interestingly, OpenAI is retiring Custom GPTs entirely by December, which might make this particular trick short-lived. Until then, remember that no legitimate verification process will ever ask you to paste a command into your terminal, no matter how official it looks.

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