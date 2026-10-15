Imagine spending a year making a TV show, only to lose its entire finished edit weeks before release. That is reportedly what happened to a Swedish reality TV show called The Challenge Sverige, which is now facing a massive production setback.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet broke the story, reporting that production company Mastiff had given an AI agent access to its server shortly before the files vanished without a trace.

How did an AI agent erase an entire season?

The exact details are murky, but sources told Aftonbladet the AI agent deleted the completed season, with no way to recover the edit. The production team now has to recut the whole season from scratch, a task that will involve hundreds of people and months of lost time.

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However, the role of AI remains disputed. TV4, the broadcaster behind the show, confirmed a technical breakdown that resulted in deleted files. TV4’s Program director Mia Lindqvist attributed the disaster to human factors and a failed backup system, though she stopped short of ruling out AI involvement entirely.

She also noted that the show’s raw footage survived, so the season can still be rebuilt, but with a major delay. The show was originally scheduled to air on November 22, but has now been pushed to sometime in 2027 with no confirmed date.

Why giving AI agents important file access is such a gamble

The incident highlights a serious risk of giving AI agents access to systems containing valuable work. These tools can perform tasks autonomously, but mistakes involving file permissions and deletion can have costly consequences.

This is not the first reported case of an AI agent deleting important data. Previous incidents have involved AI agents wiping a company database or deleting a user’s hard drive without permission.

Until TV4 or Mastiff provides more details, we can’t say for sure that AI is to be blamed in this case. But the failed backup offers a valuable lesson. Even if an AI makes a mistake, reliable recovery systems can make the difference between a minor disruption and having to start over.

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