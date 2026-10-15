 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A TV show’s entire season was reportedly erased by an AI agent, just weeks before its release

Nothing says productivity like losing a whole season and having to edit it all over again!

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
ai-agent-deleting-files
Manisha Priyadarshini / Digital Trends

Imagine spending a year making a TV show, only to lose its entire finished edit weeks before release. That is reportedly what happened to a Swedish reality TV show called The Challenge Sverige, which is now facing a massive production setback.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet broke the story, reporting that production company Mastiff had given an AI agent access to its server shortly before the files vanished without a trace.

How did an AI agent erase an entire season?

the-challenge-sverige-poster
TV4

The exact details are murky, but sources told Aftonbladet the AI agent deleted the completed season, with no way to recover the edit. The production team now has to recut the whole season from scratch, a task that will involve hundreds of people and months of lost time.

Recommended Videos

However, the role of AI remains disputed. TV4, the broadcaster behind the show, confirmed a technical breakdown that resulted in deleted files. TV4’s Program director Mia Lindqvist attributed the disaster to human factors and a failed backup system, though she stopped short of ruling out AI involvement entirely.

She also noted that the show’s raw footage survived, so the season can still be rebuilt, but with a major delay. The show was originally scheduled to air on November 22, but has now been pushed to sometime in 2027 with no confirmed date.

Why giving AI agents important file access is such a gamble

Caution for AI banner
Tara Winstead / Pexels / Digital Trends

The incident highlights a serious risk of giving AI agents access to systems containing valuable work. These tools can perform tasks autonomously, but mistakes involving file permissions and deletion can have costly consequences.

This is not the first reported case of an AI agent deleting important data. Previous incidents have involved AI agents wiping a company database or deleting a user’s hard drive without permission.

Until TV4 or Mastiff provides more details, we can’t say for sure that AI is to be blamed in this case. But the failed backup offers a valuable lesson. Even if an AI makes a mistake, reliable recovery systems can make the difference between a minor disruption and having to start over.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Microsoft’s October Windows 11 update fixes mouse stutter in some games
Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in games, alongside several other issues in the October update.
gaming on Dell 14S (DS14260)

Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in some games. The fix is buried inside the October 2026 Patch Tuesday update, KB5127648, and Microsoft does not offer much explanation beyond acknowledging that the problem existed.

If you have been dealing with strange mouse lag on Windows 11, this one may sound familiar. Reports started appearing shortly after Windows 11 24H2 rolled out, and some users spent months changing polling rates, reinstalling drivers, and even performing clean Windows installs without getting rid of the problem.

Read more
Windows 11 is getting a speed boost, and your low-memory PC stands to gain the most
Speed first, then Photos, phone links and a game bundle.
Windows 11 laptop on a desk

Microsoft dumped a myriad of Windows 11 news today, but there’s only one rather simple question that I truly care about: does it feel faster?

Per its latest blog post, Windows 11 responds up to 20% faster, with memory fixes for 8GB machines. The quality-of-life improvement comes alongside a handful of new features.

Read more
Microsoft is offering 25 free games if you buy an eligible Windows 11 PC this holiday
Fancy some free Skyrim and Halo? Microsoft has a tempting holiday deal, but not every PC makes the cut.
Book, Publication, Person

Buying a new Windows 11 PC could get you more than a hardware upgrade this holiday season. Microsoft is offering 25 free games worth over $500 with eligible PC purchases in the US, celebrating Xbox's 25th anniversary. The collection includes several recognizable titles, making the offer tempting if you were already planning to upgrade.

Which games can you get for free with Windows 11 device?

Read more