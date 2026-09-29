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A wrong Google AI Overview answer got an Alaska woman cited for hunting out of season

An Alaska hunter followed Google's AI advice and ended up facing a wildlife citation.

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Google’s AI Overview gave an Alaska woman the wrong hunting date, and she ended up reporting herself to wildlife officials after realizing she may have broken the law. The incident shows how quickly an AI answer can become a problem when local rules are complicated.

A misleading answer from Google’s AI led to a citation

Google AI Search
Rachit Agarwal / Google / Digital Trends

Christina Weaver, who lives in Kodiak, searched Google for “Alaska snipe season” before hunting Wilson’s snipes. The AI Overview told her the season began September 1. This date applies in some parts of Alaska, but not Kodiak. Weaver later discovered that snipes could legally be hunted there from October 8 through January 22.

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After realizing she had potentially harvested three birds out of season, Weaver contacted an Alaska Wildlife officer herself. The officer’s affidavit reportedly said his own Google search produced similar information.

Alaska’s hunting regulations can vary significantly by location, making a generic answer particularly risky. Weaver told the Alaska Beacon that she felt terrible and was embarrassed after discovering the mistake.

Alaska Department of Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel said Fish and Game regulations are the one source of truth for hunters. He thinks it’s the first case he’s seen citing AI, and he expects more in the future.

Weaver pleaded no contest and was fined $150, but he said she handled it correctly by reporting herself, since self-reported violations draw much lighter penalties.

Google Search AI Overview misidentifying May 6 2026 as May 20 2025.
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

This is another warning about trusting AI summaries

The incident is a reminder that an AI-generated summary can flatten important details from the sources it uses. That becomes especially concerning when rules change based on location.

We’ve already seen similar problems with AI summarizing online information. A previous investigation found TripAdvisor’s AI review summaries glossed over serious guest complaints, including food safety issues and harassment reports.

Samples of Google AI Overview errors.
Reddit / Digital Trends

Google’s AI Overviews have also stumbled, presenting fan-fiction horror monsters as real without saying they’re made up. Some of those answers may have since been fixed.

Since an AI answer can sound confident and still be wrong, so a simple verification habit can help you spot mistakes. For anything with real consequences, like hunting dates, check the official source before you act.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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