Digital Trends
Computing

Security flaws in 4G and 5G networks could expose your phone calls and location

Arif Bacchus
By
5g capable phones manufacturers feat getty
Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

A group of academics from the University of Iowa has discovered three flaws in both 4G and 5G networks which could allow attackers to intercept phone calls and track the location of smartphones. Published in a report picked up by TechCrunch, this is believed to be the first major vulnerability in 4G and 5G networks identified in recent times.

The first of the flaws open up the possibility for an attack known as “Torpedo.” This takes advantage of a protocol that is used by major cellular networks whenever a phone is pinged before a phone or text message is sent to it. According to the academics, placing several phone calls and canceling them over a short a short period can lead to a paging message that can be exploited to track back the location of a smartphone. This also could allow an attacker to, in turn, leverage the paging channel and generate fake messages or block SMS messages altogether.

“Additionally, for a targeted attack, if the attacker is aware of the victim’s often visited locations, then the attacker can set up sniffers on those locations to create the victim’s cell level mobility profile. Torpedo can also enable the attacker to detect the connection status of the victim’s device leading to privacy issues,” explains the report.

Torpedo is the prerequisite for the second and third attacks. Known as “Piecer,” the second attack allows attackers to uncover the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) or network identity of a cellphone attached to a 4G network. The final of the attacks is known as an IMSI cracking attack, which forces and unencrypts an ISMI number on either a 4G or 5G network.

According to TechCrunch, these types of attacks also show that even new 5G devices are at risk from the use of stingrays, the devices which authorities often leverage to track down the location of a specific cell phone. T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint are all impacted by these three attacks, including their networks in both Europe and Asia. All of the flaws were reported to GSMA, a group which represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide. Fixes for Torpedo are the responsibility of the GSMA, and Piecer attack will have to be addressed by individual carriers.

Don't Miss

How to change your Gmail password
best apps for cats crazy cat head
Computing

ThisPersonDoesNotExist has spawned a host of amazing copycat sites

After the success of the face-generating website ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com, the same A.I. is being used to create everything from imaginary Airbnb listings to creepy fake cats. Check them out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Home stock photo with laptop and iphone
Computing

McAfee says 2019 may be the year where malware is a threat in every device

McAfee released its latest Mobile Threat Report and revealed that 2018 experienced a few scary increases in malware threats. But the computer security company also unveiled a deeply unsettling prediction for 2019's threats.
Posted By Anita George
Computing

Keep your offline data even safer by password protecting it. Here's how

Some things are meant solely for your eyes, but keeping it that way isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to password protect a folder in Windows and MacOS, to keep your digital information safe and secure.
Posted By Jon Martindale, Brandon Widder
headphones as microphone for hackers laptop girl
Computing

Sharing your iTunes music easily with these tips

There are a number of ways to share your iTunes library, but, in a broad sense, it can done in two ways: via Wi-Fi on your home network, or via Bluetooth to a person nearby. Looking to share your iTunes media with another device? You've…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Want to make one hard drive act like two? Here's how to partition in Windows

If you don't want all of your files stored in one place but only have one drive to work with, partitioning is your best way forward. Here's how to partition a hard drive in Windows 10, step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to save a webpage as a PDF
Computing

Want to save a webpage as a PDF? Just follow these steps

Need to quickly save and share a webpage? The best way is to learn how to save a webpage as a PDF file, as they're fully featured and can handle images and text with ease. Here's how.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

Planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Follow these 5 steps to prepare for it

Are you planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of this new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
what to do if you spilled water on your laptop spilledlaptop01
Computing

If you've spilled water on your laptop, act fast and you might be able to fix it

How do you fix spilled water on laptops? It's not as difficult as you might think, but you'll need to act fast. Turn it off, disconnect the battery and then follow these steps to dry out your system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
mwc 2019 2018 coverage feature
Android

Mobile World Congress 2019

There's no bigger show for mobile tech geeks than Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain: where flagship phones are born and intriguing new wearables shine. And this year, where foldable phones and 5G are dominating the news. For 2019…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Microsoft Edge
Computing

The Edge browser is dying. Here's what we know about its upcoming replacement

There's a new Microsoft Chromium browser coming, and it looks like it will be replacing Edge for most people. Here's everything you need to know about this new browser, how you can use it, and when it's supposed to come out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

Keep your laptop battery in tip-top condition with these handy tips

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
galaxy s8 tips and tricks
Computing

MicroSD Express format brings blazing-fast data transfer speeds to devices

As announced at WMC 2019, Memory cards with the new MicroSD Express format depend on the faster PCIe and NVMe interfaces found in SSDs and can deliver speeds of up to 985 megabytes per second.
Posted By Arif Bacchus