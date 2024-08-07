This super unique mini gaming PC is nearly half off today

If you’re checking out all the gaming PC deals going on and longing for something a little bit different, we’ve spotted something unique out there. Over at Amazon, you can buy an Acemagic Mini Gaming PC for $359 instead of $599 — and it’s certainly something special. An extra $40 can also be taken off once you tap the apply coupon button. We wouldn’t recommend it for dedicated gamers (who will already be looking at the price and skipping it). But for casual players who want something that can live among their usual living room setup, it’s pretty cool. Let’s take a deeper look.

Why you should buy the Acemagic Mini Gaming PC

The Acemagic Mini Gaming PC is an interesting PC. It touts itself as a gaming PC, but it’s not really high-end enough for that. It only has an integrated graphics card after all. However, it is reasonably powerful elsewhere, especially given how small it is. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11900H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage.

Due to its integrated graphics, it won’t compete with the best gaming PCs, but it’s a neat idea. It’s a mini PC so it takes up hardly any room. It has adjustable RGB lights and it can run near silently through its silent mode. The mode means that fans go as quiet as 35db and the power reduces to 20-30W. That mode is best suited for streaming or light work rather than gaming. There’s a performance mode for more demanding tasks.

Like we said, the Acemagic Mini Gaming PC is more “interesting” than “high-end,” but at this price, we could see it working well hooked up to your TV rather than one of the best gaming monitors. Connect it to your TV and you can use it as a streaming device and enjoy some light gaming. Five different lighting modes means you can easily find a style that works well for your setup.

An intriguing system for anyone keen to try some light gaming in style, the Acemagic Mini Gaming PC normally costs $599. Right now you can buy it from Amazon for $359 with an additional $40 taken off if you tick the apply coupon button. That makes it a pretty sweet deal, so check it out before the limited time deal ends soon.