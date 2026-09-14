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Acemagic launches an affordable Intel Wildcat Lake mini PC with 12GB RAM

Acemagic’s new mini PC is small enough for a desk or TV setup

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Acemagic Kron K5 mini PC
Acemagic

PC prices have been heading into the stratosphere lately. Memory and storage costs have climbed sharply, and even machines built for fairly basic jobs are becoming surprisingly expensive. Someone looking for a simple PC to handle browsing, documents, streaming, video calls, or even sit beside a TV as a small media machine can easily end up spending far more than expected.

Right in the middle of this mess, Acemagic has started selling its Kron K5, a compact Windows 11 Pro mini PC that was first introduced in June. The 256GB model is currently available on Amazon for $379.99 after a 30% introductory discount, while the 512GB version drops to $399.99. It uses Intel’s Core 3 304, an entry-level Wildcat Lake processor with five cores and five threads, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 memory.

12GB is a welcome sight on a cheap PC

The processor itself is modest, but the 12GB of RAM is notable at this price. Entry-level PCs still commonly arrive with 8GB, which can become limiting once several browser tabs and applications are running at the same time. Storage starts at 256GB, although Acemagic provides an M.2 slot for expansion. The memory is soldered, so the 12GB cannot be upgraded later.

Acemagic Kron K5 mini PC dimensions
Acemagic

The K5 measures 5.05 x 5.05 x 1.61 inches, making it small enough for a crowded desk or a setup where the PC needs to stay out of the way. A machine this size could also work beside a television for streaming, local media playback, browsing, or other lightweight Windows tasks.

Acemagic did not skimp on the ports

Acemagic Kron K5 mini PC ports
Acemagic

There are six USB-A ports, a 20Gbps USB-C port, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The K5 can drive up to three 4K 60Hz displays and also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

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The $379.99 price is promotional rather than permanent. Acemagic normally lists the 256GB version at $549.99, and it has not said how long the 30% discount will remain available. At its current price, however, the K5 lands in an increasingly thin part of the PC market.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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