 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Acer has 3 new OLED gaming monitors, including one with a 480Hz refresh rate

By
The Acer Predator X34 X5 monitor over a light blue background.
Acer
Computex 2024 logo.
This story is part of our coverage of Computex, the world's biggest computing conference.

Acer just opened up its metaphorical bag of goodies at Computex 2024, and a whole lot of monitors fell right out. There’s a lot to sink your teeth into, but we’ve got our eyes on the OLED models — one of them more than the others.

The Predator X27 F3 combines a WQHD OLED display with a 480Hz refresh rate, coming close to the best of both worlds for gamers. You won’t have to choose between crisp visuals and high refresh rates here. However, its price is high enough to make your eyes water just as much as the lightning-fast gameplay might.

Recommended Videos

The Predator X27 F3 is a 26.5-inch gaming monitor with a standard 2560-by-1440 resolution, a response time of 0.01ms, and a zippy 480Hz refresh rate.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

This OLED panel is something that promises to deliver sharp contrasts, bright colors, and great visuals. Acer isn’t the first manufacturer to release a monitor with an ultra-high refresh rate and an OLED panel, but the combination of a reasonably sized screen, 2K resolution, and 480Hz refresh rates make the Predator X27 F3 an interesting option for gamers. Esports titles often don’t benefit from massive displays, so the more compact size could be an advantage here compared to similar options from brands like LG. Asus also has an OLED with a 480Hz refresh rate, matching both the Acer and the LG.

A display such as this was never going to be sold on the cheap. Acer will begin selling the Predator X27U F3 in North America in the third quarter of 2024 starting at $1,200.

Two more OLED monitors are set to arrive before the end of the year: the Predator X32 X3 and the Predator X34 X5. The X32 X3 is a large, 31.5-inch OLED display sporting a 4K UHD resolution, a refresh rate of 240MHz, and a 0.03ms response time. One interesting gimmick that Acer is offering here is something we’ve already seen in the aforementioned LG — dynamic frequency and resolution. You’ll be able to choose whether you want to play at 4K UHD and stick to a 240Hz refresh rate, or switch to a whopping 480Hz at the price of going down to a standard 1080p resolution. Again, this sounds like a great option for gamers who like esports titles but also immersive RPGs.

The Acer Predator X27U F3 seen from the back.
Acer

Lastly, the Predator X34 X5 is a 34-inch ultrawide monitor that combines an OLED panel with a slight (1800R) curvature to ramp up the immersion. We’re getting a UWQHD resolution (3,440 by 1,440), a 0.03 response time, and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Both of these monitors will arrive in the final quarter of 2024, but the X32 X3 will be priced at $1,200 and up, and the curved X34 X5 will start at $1,100. This is important, as Asus just announced a $750 OLED gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Aside from these OLED displays, Acer will also begin selling new smart monitors from the Acer DA1 and Nitro GA1 series, ranging from 27 inches to 32 inches. These are less exclusively aimed at gamers and will find their new homes in various setups, be it in a gaming room or as part of a workstation. The good news is that they’re all much cheaper, starting at $330 and launching in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
This HP ZBook laptop has an insane discount — over $2,000 off
The HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation laptop on a white background.

If you're a remote worker that likes to take to the local coffeeshops or bookstores to get a bit of extra work in, what are you going to take with you? A mobile workstation, and especially one that is on sale, is a great answer. And today you can get the HP ZBook Firefly 14 inch G10 Mobile Workstation for just $1,109. That's an incredible $2,162 off. To state it again, this is a $3,271 laptop that you can get right now for $1,109. If that sounds too good to be true, go check and see if the deal is still active by going to the HP website via the button below. This is a laptop deal that you can't miss if you really want to upgrade your mobile work life, but if you can spare a moment, keep reading to learn all of the details and our take.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Firefly
This version of the HP ZBook Firefly has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You'll also enjoy its 14 inch anti-glare WUXGA screen. It has multiple USB-C ports for modern equipment, alongside USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an HDMI port. All of this is alongside ports for memory as well, as this is a workstation meant to power you through your workday.

Read more
This HP Victus gaming PC is over $500 off today
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

If you want a gaming PC but don't want to face the often exorbitant costs or the hassle of building one yourself, you need to check out this deal on the Victus by HP 15L. A deal bringing its price down by more than $500 places it firmly in the rare good gaming PC under $1,000 category. Well, at least for a limited time. To check out the Victus by HP 15L, which is currently down to $880 from $1,400 (a savings of $520), just tap the button below. Alternatively, keep reading to get the stats and the details.

Why you should buy the Victus by HP 15L
The Victus by HP 15L is a solidly built desktop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a full terabyte of HDD storage, and 512GB of SSD storage. For gaming, you'll also appreciate the RTX 3060. This is a solid machine, capable of playing nearly all of the best PC games of 2024, and will hold you for years to come, playing games of the year 2024 and beyond. The Victus by HP 15L comes with a month of Xbox Game Pass to get you started, as well.

Read more
Lenovo ThinkStations desktops are 50% off right now
The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation, lying flat on its side.

Desktop computers can be expensive, time consuming to build, and space consuming to put on your desk. The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation has none of these issues, however, as it is a prebuilt mini PC that is on sale; a triple attack of a product that brings you a reduced price (it is currently 50% off), no building time, and a very small desktop profile. We'll go into all the details below, but if you want to check out the machine for yourself, go ahead and tap the button below to find the desktop over on Lenovo, where it is part of one of their Doorbuster deals. It's currently just $879, which is $880 off the usual $1,759.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny WorkStation
When evaluating a prebuilt PC, you should think of how its going to be used and work up from there. So, you might want to consider what situation you'd use the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny WorkStation in before anything else. It's body is in a smaller than 8 x 8 inch square slab. More versatile than large towers, it can be laid down flat (perhaps pushed under a monitor stand) or be stood up vertically. You can also VESA mount it, even attaching it to the underside of your desk to save up more space and keep your PC off the floor. In addition to all of the usual ports and the increasingly common USB-C port, you'll also find a headphone jack, meaning you won't want your tiny desktop too far away if you want to use that. Next, consider that this small desktop is made to survive, to quote Lenovo, "it will run in extreme conditions from the Arctic wilderness to desert dust storms." So, it will probably serve as a data entry point for your dusty lab.

Read more